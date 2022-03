At the Performa Biennial last October, artist Tschabalala Self presented her first-ever live performance. Titled Sounding Board, the commission – a three-act “experimental play” staged at the Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell in Harlem, where Self grew up – centred on a dispute between lovers, with a small company of actors (Hunter Bryant, Alexis Cofield, Cj Hart, and Imani Love, all clad in graphic separates and boots) repeating the same dialogue three different ways. A Boney M. cover band took the place of a Greek chorus, while the collaged aesthetic of Self’s canvases – known for picturing Black female bodies in a mixture of paint and scraps of found fabric – was reflected in the set.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO