After School TGA Golf Session 1 - Island lake

If you've always dreamed of having a ranch, I found one for you, that is if you have $170 million dollars lying around. But, Oh My, this Texas ranch is amazing and it has everything. We are talking about a gorgeous ranch house with a movie theater, a golf course, a pub, multiple lakes and waterways and more.
An investigation is underway into illnesses that were reported following events at Crystal Lake Montessori School in Woodstock, according to the McHenry County Department of Health. In a Facebook post Friday, the health department explained it published a survey online, seeking responses from anyone who contracted illnesses after attending classroom...
Comments / 0