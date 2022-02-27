ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Morant scores career-high 46, Grizzlies beat Bulls 116-110

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

CHICAGO (AP) — Ja Morant spun and flipped in an over-the-shoulder layup. He threw down a vicious alley-oop dunk.

Memphis’ All-Star put on quite a display for the Chicago crowd and might have gotten little extra lift seeing highlights of Michael Jordan on the video board.

Morant scored a franchise-record 46 points and the Grizzlies hung on to beat DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls 116-110 on Saturday night.

“I did watch it,” he said. “And then, I did start scoring a lot. It probably played a part in it.”

The Grizzlies let a 17-point lead shrink to one before squeezing it out after losing two in a row. They also stopped Chicago’s six-game winning streak.

Morant surpassed his previous regular-season high of 44 points. He had 47 in a playoff loss to Utah last season.

Morant scored 16 in the first half and 20 in the third quarter. He made 15 of 28 shots, including three 3-pointers, and was 13 for 15 at the foul line.

“I’ve seen too many of them. Kinda boring now,” Steven Adams said in jest. “He’s such an amazing player.”

Adams added 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and the Grizzlies frustrated DeRozan even though the five-time All-Star scored 31 points.

1 STREAK CONTINUES, ANOTHER ENDS

That gave DeRozan 10 straight 30-point games, the longest such streak by a Bulls player since Michael Jordan did it in 10 straight from Dec. 25, 1990, to Jan. 14, 1991. But he was 10 of 29 from the field, ending his NBA-record run of eight games of scoring at least 35 while shooting 50% or better, and was ejected in the closing seconds.

“As remarkable as he has been, he did not have a great shooting night,” Donovan said. “I thought early in the game, he got fouled really, really quite a bit and he should have been to the foul line. I have not watched the film. That’s just going from my eyes watching the game on some downhill plays. Who knows what the game’s like for him if he gets four quick free throws or some of those plays are called differently.”

Zach LaVine scored 28 points in his second game back after missing the final three prior to the All-Star break because of his ailing left knee.

HANGING ON

Memphis led by 17 in the third, with Morant going off in the quarter. He made 6 of 7 shots, including a 3, and a soaring alley-oop dunk near the end of the period.

It was a 16-point game early in the fourth when the Bulls reeled off a 14-0 run, with DeRozan hitting two free throws to cut it to 101-99 with 4:38 remaining.

Chicago’s Coby White cut it to 106-105 when he nailed a 3 with about 2:30 remaining. Morant then hit two free throws before DeRozan drove for a layup.

Desmond Bane hit a 3 to bump the lead to 111-107. The Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic made a foul shot, and Bane and Morant missed jumpers before LaVine hit two free throws to cut it to 111-110 with 25.5 seconds remaining.

Tyus Jones then hit a pair for Memphis to make it a three-point game with 14.9 seconds remaining. The Bulls then opted to attack the rim rather than try a 3, with a timeout in their pocket. But DeRozan missed in the lane, argued a no-call and picked up his second technical after getting one earlier in the game, earning an ejection.

Morant, who got fouled by LaVine in the scramble, then made the technical free throw and two more foul shots to bump the lead to 116-110 with 5.3 seconds remaining.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: The Grizzlies have won four straight against Chicago. … Coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant was feeling “really good” following treatments, after his hip tightened Thursday night in a loss at Minnesota. “

Bulls: Jordan holds the franchise record of 11 straight games with 30 points or more, from Feb. 13-March 4, 1987. … The Bulls hope to have G Alex Caruso (broken right wrist) resume basketball activities during the upcoming week, coach Billy Donovan said. Caruso was injured Jan. 21 when Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen took him down, and had surgery.

Grizzlies: Host San Antonio on Monday night.

Bulls: At Miami on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant caps off career-high performance with bloodthirsty poster on Jakob Poeltl

On Saturday, Ja Morant led the Memphis Grizzlies to a huge win over the Chicago Bulls behind a career-high 46-point performance. Apparently, Morant was just getting started. The Grizzlies star did himself better on Monday with a mind-blowing 52-point performance in another win, this time against the San Antonio Spurs, 118-105. Ja scored a whole lot of buckets in this one but there’s no denying that his most emphatic points came on a ruthless poster on Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl (h/t Def Pen Hoops on Twitter):
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Utah State
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Steven Adams
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Frank Vogel Asked The Lakers Team To Pretend They Were Down By 15 Points While Being Down By 30: "Imagine Losing By So Much That You Pretend You're Down By Less Double Digits."

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Ap
Times Leader

Glitzier combine could help NFL make decision on host city

INDIANAPOLIS — This week’s stodgy, old NFL scouting combine is going Hollywood. The sound of silence will be replaced by music as players work out inside. Results and interviews will appear on Lucas Oil Stadium’s video boards and fans will be encouraged to cheer. Whether all these...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy