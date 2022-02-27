ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Image Awards, Prince Harry calls for global support of Ukraine

Times-Herald
 3 days ago

Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Jennifer Hudson honored by NAACP. Will...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Radar Online.com

Beyonce and Jay-Z Run Into Sasha Obama During Hollywood Date Night

Talk about a small world. Singer Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z had a wild date night in LA over the weekend. The A-list power couple were seen settling down and drinking wine at Hollywood hot spot Mother Wolf. Former U.S. President Barack Obama's 20-year-old daughter Sasha Obama was also dining...
Times-Herald

Cumberbatch: 'We need to act' in support of Ukraine

At his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony, actor Benedict Cumberbatch urges people to support Ukraine, ponders on the state of the world and thanks his fans and detractors alike. (March 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Jennifer Hudson
Issa Rae
Prince Harry
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Duchess Of Sussex Allegedly Gave Prince Harry 'Not So Pleasant Look' While On Stage To Receive NAACP Image Award

Meghan Markle allegedly gave Prince Harry a warning look during their NAACP acceptance speech. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first major Hollywood event over the weekend. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received the President's Award at the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, but something was allegedly off during their acceptance speech.
Times-Herald

AP journalists in Ukraine document military activity

A look at what could be confirmed Wednesday as Russia's military assault on Ukraine was in its seventh day. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/64bb03661b1c483b802255b172f6bd14.
Times-Herald

GOP response: Biden brought US back to '70s

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the GOP response to President Biden's State of the Union. She talked about crime, inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying Biden has made 2022 feel like the late 1970s and early 80s. (March 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: HCA Awards, 'Batman,' Cumberbatch

"Dune" and "CODA" win big at Hollywood Critics Association Awards; Hollywood halts releases in Russia, including "The Batman"; Benedict Cumberbatch honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. (March 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2ba775bde9b149b28760f9de1d0cb2e1.
Times-Herald

Rihanna, Anya Taylor-Joy, more, attend Dior show in Paris

Rihanna was just one of the stars ar Dior's Paris show where designer Maria Grazia Chiuri reimagined corsetry and layering as armor against the world. (March 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/46e4d5fb051f4304863c4e28f44b07cf.
Times-Herald

Photographer hopes Ukrainian photo collection will 'change public opinion'

Speaking in Lviv, British photographer Mark Neville says he hopes his book "Stop Tanks with Books" shines a light on the everyday lives of Ukrainians. (March 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/c2c6c4cb41b04e76894c0da6391ad579.
Times-Herald

ShowBiz Minute: Russia, Belafonte, Dior

Cultural backlash intensifies against Russia over invasion; Glover, Goldberg celebrate Harry Belafonte's 95th birthday; Rihanna shows off baby bump at Dior show. (March 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4c95ea0f684045d38eaf1a787d9e41ff.
Complex

People Are Loving Rihanna’s Response to Someone Telling Her She’s Late to Dior Show in Paris

Fans who have been patiently awaiting Rihanna’s Anti follow-up know better than anyone that Riri runs on her own time, and there’s no point in questioning her. As the mother-to-be and Fenty icon arrived seemingly late to the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, one attendee didn’t seem to understand this rule. In a new video circulating Twitter, a bystander can be heard yelling “you’re late” at Rih as she walks into the show with her entourage. Her response is quickly becoming a moment to remember, as fans think they can hear her saying the words “no shit” right back.
Times-Herald

Axiom discusses private crew launch to ISS

NASA experts discuss the scheduled March 30 launch of Axiom Mission 1, the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. (Feb. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/158fa8c184cd41788e50ef51381ba4e1.
The Independent

Alex Jones: CNN cancels much-trailed documentary after outrage from viewers

CNN last night cancelled the broadcast of a major documentary about InfoWars host and right-wing extremist Alex Jones after being widely criticised for effectively giving him a platform.The documentary, entitled Megaphone for Conspiracy, was heavily trailed on the network in the week leading up to its scheduled slot. However, critics of Mr Jones and the radical right in general were angry to see Mr Jones treated as a subject of interest as opposed to a dangerous agitator whose ideas have penetrated public discourse with serious consequences.In advance of the one-hour documentary, CNN promoted it as an investigation of how...
Daily Mail

Longtime Estee Lauder senior executive, 65, is FIRED from his $10m-a-year job after he posted a meme with the n-word and joke about COVID on his personal Instagram

Estee Lauder has fired its senior brand executive after he posted a racial slur in a Sesame Street-themed joke about the coronavirus on his personal Instagram. John Demsey, 65, who handled MAC and Clinique - two of the company's biggest brands - was forced out of the cosmetic company after 31 years amid growing public pressure regarding his post of a mock children's book cover which showed Big Bird at the bedside Mr. Snuffleupagus, who has a thermometer in his mouth.
