ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The first TikTok war: how are influencers in Russia and Ukraine responding?

By Chris Stokel-Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hv1k4_0eQQO0Uo00
Social media influencers from Russia and Ukraine have joined the protest, speaking out against the Russian invasion.

Social media influencers are often maligned for their vapidity, but as the Russian army moves across Ukraine some of Russia’s biggest digital influencers have become beacons of resistance. Many are speaking out about their unease at the speed and brutality with which the Russian president is leading his country to war. Ukrainian influencers, meanwhile, are also braving the risks of attack from the advancing army to make sure to document the horror of war in mainland Europe.

Some of Russia’s biggest names in the digital sphere have spoken out against war. The daughter of Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary, posted a message reading “No to war” on her Instagram story, before quickly deleting it. Max Galkin, the husband of Alla Pugacheva, and one of Russia’s biggest stars, posted a black square on Instagram and the message “Нет войне!” (“no to war!”) to his 9.4m followers. Fashion designer Svetlana Taccori took time out of Milan fashion week to post a photo holding a Ukrainian flag and the same message. Influencer Lova Olala painted the Russian and Ukrainian flag on each cheek and the caption “I have nothing to say”. The independent Russian journalist Ilya Varlamov has posted regular photos and videos highlighting Russian brutality, calling for a cessation of violence in Ukraine.

Niki Proshin, a 27-year-old Russian TikToker with 750,000 followers, started posting about the invasion of Ukraine as soon as Russian troops crossed the border. He posted a single video to TikTok addressing the many questions he received from his followers asking for his thoughts on Ukraine. He spoke out about the war, and about his anger that Vladimir Putin launched the attack at night. “Showing my opinion publicly helps foreigners understand Russian people more and helps to keep the bridge between normal people outside of Russia, and normal people in Russia,” says Proshin. He followed it up with another video, taken live at street protests in his home city of St Petersburg.

Yet many of his friends spoke out, choosing to post images of black squares on Instagram or videos speaking out against the invasion. “The current situation touched us much more than the events of the last year,” he said.

Xenia Tchoumitcheva, born in the Russian mountain city of Magnitogorsk, chose a black and white picture of an espresso as the backdrop for her pronouncement on the invasion. “In my veins run both Russian and Ukrainian blood,” she wrote. “I don’t have any political knowledge nor opinion, but all I can say is: I am always against war and for the people,” she wrote to her 2 million followers.

The risk for Russian influencers, celebrities and journalists in speaking out against the Russian dictator is obvious – those who don’t toe the government line can find themselves arrested or worse, as those being arrested for protesting on the streets in Russia know well. But considering their reach, a well-timed statement to millions on Instagram or TikTok can inflict considerable reputational damage to Putin’s claims of unity behind his cause.

“This is something pretty common that comes from both Ukrainian and Russian influencers,” says Roman Kolodko, chief operating officer of eastern European influencer marketing agency Mediacube, which represents a number of Russian and Ukrainian creators. Kolodko spoke as he fled Ukraine for Poland. “Many big influencers are in Ukrainian cities that have been and are being attacked right now, and they need to spread their word,” he added – and those who aren’t have family there.

Ukrainian influencers who remain in the country have adapted their content to match the changed circumstances of their new lives under the shadow of invasion. Until yesterday, Anna Prytula’s Instagram feed looked like any other relatively large influencer’s: impossibly perfect cakes, overflowing bouquets of flowers and oodles of boxes and bags from Louis Vuitton lined the frame of her feed. Her lifestyle was lapped up by her million followers, 71% of whom are Ukrainian, and 16% of whom are Russian.

Then Russian boots trampled over Ukraine, and alarmingly close to Prytula’s home city of Lviv. Suddenly Prytula’s posts changed. Gone were the impossibly glam photos outside luxury hotels; in their place, a stark red square with white text: “at 5am Russia is attacking the territory of Ukraine”. Her Instagram stories changed soon afterwards from glimpses into her glamorous life to footage of missiles raining down over her homeland, pleas to Nato to intervene, and advice on how to find help and where to hide.

As reality intrudes into the western order’s way of thinking about Russia’s attitude to risk, so too has the hyperreal, polished world of social media has been hit with a reality check. Ukrainian travel blogger Elena Mandziuk showed her million followers how to make molotov cocktails on her Instagram stories. Mary Furtas, a Ukrainian entrepreneur with nearly 55,000 followers, pivoted her profile to post overtly political pleas on 19 February. On the day Russia invaded Ukraine, like Prytula, she posted a similar red square. The text, however, was different: “Every Russian is responsible for this,” she wrote.

It hasn’t escaped TikTok users’ notice that the app’s For You feed has been filled with videos about events in Ukraine. Most people who study it believe the TikTok algorithm rewards people who are speaking about current events. Some of those are legitimate, informative videos – Ukrainian-British TikToker Marta Vasyuta has shared with the world the destructive aftermath of Russian attacks from around the country, acting as a one-woman content curation desk fuelled by righteous anger – but others are chasing likes. The app has struggled with misrepresentative or outright faked live streams and videos that are designed either to confuse or to capitalise on interest in Ukraine.

But those who are authentic will continue posting content – and for good reason. Proshin, the Russian TikToker who felt he had to speak out, says his posts aren’t political, but instead connect at a human level with the rest of the world. “I hope we’ll make people understand that ‘Russian people’ is not equal to the Russian government,” he says. “Some Russian people support the political decisions of our government, but from my personal perspective, they’re a minority. In this situation, ‘Russia’ equals ‘people who can make decisions’. The majority of my friends have no power to make decisions.”

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Alla Pugacheva
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Dmitry Peskov
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Influencer#Russian#Ukrainian
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
TIME

How the West Can Stop Putin

Just before I became Supreme Allied Commander at NATO in 2009, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia, a small, democratic, former Soviet Republic in the Caucuses. He used a trumped up “incident” and crushed his tiny neighbor, a country with only 3 million citizens. Russia then essentially annexed two small parts of Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia by encouraging them to declare “independence” and then coming to their protection.
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

These Are the American Right-Wingers Covering for Putin as Russia Invades Ukraine

Click here to read the full article. As Vladimir Putin ramps up his military offensive against Ukraine, not everyone is upset that the Russian bear is mauling its European neighbor.  Across the American right, prominent figures from Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones to senate candidate J.D. Vance and CPAC star Tulsi Gabbard, have been cheering Putin on, broadcasting their disdain for Ukraine — or both. Tucker Carlson Fox News host Carlson has long toasted to Ukraine’s ill health. As far back as 2019, Carlson said out loud that he was for Moscow in its clash with Kyiv. “Why do I care what is...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy