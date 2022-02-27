John Mulaney Jokes About Fatherhood and Getting Sober in 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue

When no mention of John Mulaney’s induction into the Five Timers Club was made in his monologue on last night’s Saturday Night Live, there was hope that the whole thing might be skated over entirely. Alas, we instead were treated to a full-length sketch starring Five Timers Club members Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, and Paul Rudd, who’s bitter that his fifth episode was half-cancelled in the midst of Omicron (according to Rudd, though, “my party was cancelled due to laziness”). Tina Fey, Conan O’Brien, and Elliott Gould (Chest Hair Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive) also make appearances. The sketch might drag on a minute too long, but the obvious charisma of its guest stars as well as the unexpectedly dark ending (Rudd has to give up his place in the Club to make space for Mulaney) makes up for it. Watch the full sketch above.

