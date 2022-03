Cameron Norrie had a great week in Acapulco, beating world no. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and moving a win away from entering the top-10. The Briton could not pass that last obstacle, as he faced Rafael Nadal in the final. The Spaniard scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory in an hour and 54 minutes to remain perfect in 2022 and lift the fourth Acapulco title from six trips to Mexico.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO