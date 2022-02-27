Iron Galaxy Video Game Development Studio to be Built in Nashville

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Iron Galaxy Studios, LLC officials announced today the company will invest $950,000 to establish a new video game development studio in Nashville.

As part of the company’s expansion to Davidson County, Iron Galaxy will create 108 new tech jobs over the next five years.

Iron Galaxy’s Nashville game development studio, the company’s third in the country, will allow it to attract and pull new talent from the city’s rapidly growing tech community and create a stronger recruiting base for its existing offices in Chicago and Orlando.

Iron Galaxy’s expansion to Tennessee comes at a time when the tech industry is seeing substantial growth in the Nashville region. CBRE recently ranked Nashville No. 1 for tech job growth over the last five years in its 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report, an annual analysis focusing on highly skilled tech workers in the U.S.

Founded in 2008, Iron Galaxy is the second largest independent video game developer in America with more than 65 shipped titles, over 10 platforms and approximately 20 partners. Today, the company employs more than 250 people across its two offices in Illinois and Florida.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 60 economic development projects in Davidson County resulting in more than 25,000 job commitments and approximately $3.2 billion in capital investment.

“We have grown rapidly over the past year as we support partners and in preparation for the launch of Rumbleverse . I couldn’t think of a better city to further expand our footprint. Through a focus on our people and DEIA, we are proud that we have successfully enhanced our diversity figures and are looking forward to capitalizing on the amazing talent pool of technology professionals available in Nashville as well as supporting the local community,” said Chelsea Blasko, Co-CEO, Iron Galaxy Studios, LLC.

About Iron Galaxy Studios

Founded in 2008, Iron Galaxy is a leading independent video game development studio that focuses on tech outsourcing, porting, and developing quality games. To date, the company has shipped more than 65 products and has offices in Chicago and Orlando, as well as a virtual office in Austin. The company is Great Places to Work in Chicago 2021 certified, was named by GamesIndustry.biz as one of 11 winners for their GamesIndustry.biz US Best Places To Work award and is a Top Workplaces USA 2022 winner. Most notable products include Killer Instinct Seasons 2 & 3, Wreckateer and Divekick . For more information, please visit www.irongalaxystudios.com .

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com . Follow us on Twitter and Instagram : @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd .

The post Iron Galaxy Video Game Development Studio to be Built in Nashville appeared first on Wilson County Source .