Jeremy Swayman steps up late to lift Bruins to fourth straight win

By Scott Mc Laughlin
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

For the first 50 minutes, Saturday night’s game against the Sharks wasn’t looking like a particularly memorable one for Jeremy Swayman. He had faced just nine shots to that point, and the one goal he had allowed came on a stoppable shot that just squeezed under his pad.

Sometimes it’s not about how many saves you make, though, but rather when you make them. The San Jose offense finally woke up in the game’s last 10 minutes, and Swayman needed to rise to the challenge to preserve a one-goal lead. He did, and then Patrice Bergeron added an insurance goal in the final minute to seal a 3-1 victory and extend the Bruins’ winning streak to four games.

Swayman made seven saves down the stretch, which still doesn’t seem like a ton, but several were on really high-quality chances. With 7:15 to go, he made a point-blank save on a Noah Gregor chance from the slot. A minute later, he denied a Tomas Hertl backhand bid from close range.

Swayman’s crowning achievement came with a little over three minutes to go. He made a good save on a Ryan Merkley shot from the high slot, but the puck trickled behind him. That led to a mad scramble that eventually culminated in Merkley digging the puck free and sliding it over to Hertl. With Swayman still sprawled out and trying to recover, Hertl had a lot of net to shoot at. But Swayman just stuck out his glove in desperation and managed to get Hertl’s shot right in the webbing.

“Obviously an all-world save at the end there,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We needed it. The timing was perfect.”

Before the game, Cassidy acknowledged for the first time publicly that Swayman was moving “a little ahead” of Linus Ullmark in the battle for the Bruins’ No. 1 job. The way he closed out Saturday’s win will only help his case. So will his 4-0-1 record and .964 save percentage over the last two weeks.

“He’s getting better and better,” Cassidy said of Swayman. “…It’s almost like the best [goalies] step up when your team has a lull, knowing that, ‘Hey, this is my time now. They need me. I have to be there.’ I think you see that with Sway. There wasn’t a lot going on in front of him, but when he needed to be there, he was.”

Brad Marchand is officially back. After being held off the scoresheet in his first game back from suspension on Thursday, Marchand led the way offensively on Saturday with two goals and an assist.

He opened the scoring with 5:36 left in the first when he finished off a nice pass from Jake DeBrusk on a 2-on-1. He benefited from another good setup early in the third, one-timing a Taylor Hall needle thread to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

As with DeBrusk’s two goals on Thursday, neither of Marchand’s two goals actually came with all three members of the new-look Marchand-Bergeron-DeBrusk top line on the ice. However, that line once again looked good.

In the 7:18 that those three were on the ice at 5-on-5, the Bruins out-attempted the Sharks 14-1 and outshot them 10-0. After the game, Marchand said it’s been fun playing with DeBrusk given how DeBrusk has been playing.

“His biggest thing is when he moves his feet and he competes,” Marchand said of DeBrusk. “He’s been doing that lately, and he’s getting rewarded for it. He has too much talent, he’s too fast, too skilled to not do a lot of good things on the ice when he’s skating and competing. He’s been doing that recently, and it’s been great to see. He’s fun to play with when he’s playing like that.”

Related
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Downplays Adjustment With Jake DeBrusk Entering Fold

The promotion of Jake DeBrusk to the top line for the Boston Bruins created questions, but early signs pertaining to the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-DeBrusk group have undoubtedly offered optimism. And Bergeron, while admitting the biggest adjustment was made by DeBrusk, essentially downplayed the transition. Sure, it’s a bit different having...
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins blow game late, lose to Ducks

Everything has been coming up so rosy for the Bruins lately, it appeared as though they might survive an evening of gaffes to grab at least a point in Anaheim on Wednesday. But they committed one boo-boo too many and they let a spirited comeback slip through their fingers. Trevor...
NHL
NBC Sports

How do Bruins feel about Krejci's exit? Marchand chimes in on Twitter

Brad Marchand has entered the chat. We've seen plenty of that recently, as the Boston Bruins star has taken a few shots at his opponents on social media in recent weeks. Late Monday night, however, Marchand used his Twitter account to come to the defense of David Krejci, who announced last July he was leaving the Bruins to finish his playing career in his native Czechia.
NHL
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Noah Gregor
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Jeremy Swayman making Calder rumblings

Jeremy Swayman may not have taken the NHL by storm at the start of the season as some Bruins’ fans had hoped, but make no mistake, he has nudged his way into the Calder Award race as rookie of the year. Swayman on Tuesday was named the NHL’s Rookie...
NHL
Boston Globe

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman named NHL rookie of the month for February

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jeremy Swayman was never unnerved by a situation two months ago that made his immediate future uncertain. He understood that the return of Tuukka Rask and the presence of veteran Linus Ullmark had the potential to squeeze him off the Bruins’ roster, and when it did, he went to AHL Providence with his mind focused on improvement for whenever his next opportunity came.
NHL
NESN

Add Patrice Bergeron To List Of Bruins Impressed By Jake DeBrusk Lately

You can add Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron to the list of players who have been impressed by the play of now top-line winger Jake DeBrusk of late. DeBrusk, who has played on the Brad Marchand-Bergeron line each of the last two games, has extended his point streak with five points in the last four games. DeBrusk, after scoring twice in a win Thursday, assisted on a Marchand goal during Boston’s most recent victory Saturday — its fourth straight.
NHL
NBC Sports

Should Bruins not trade DeBrusk? Here's why keeping him makes sense

Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk's name has been front and center in trade rumors and speculation since his trade request became public in late November, and it seemed that at some point the team would eventually move him. But after another stellar performance that included a hat trick and an...
NHL
#San Jose#Sharks#Beautyyyyy#Nhlbruins
NESN

Has Jeremy Swayman Put Himself In Calder Trophy Conversation?

Jeremy Swayman did not miss a beat when he returned to Boston from Providence after being recalled by the Bruins when Tuukka Rask announced his retirement. He’s put himself in the conversation as the team’s No. 1 goalie of late and was named the NHL Rookie of the Month for February, but does Swayman deserve to be in the conversation for the Calder Trophy?
NHL
NESN

Jake DeBrusk Logs First Career Hat Trick As Bruins Lead Kings

Jake DeBrusk had quite the night against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. The winger recently was promoted to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron and has been making the most of his new role, entering Monday’s game with a four-game point streak and five points in those games. Before a minute had passed in the second period, he had increased his streak to eight points in five games.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Can’t Complete Late Comeback In Loss Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins fought until the very end Tuesday, but weren’t able to complete a third-period comeback attempt as they fell to the Anaheim Ducks by a 4-3 verdict at Honda Center. With the loss, the Bruins fell to 32-18-4 while the Ducks improved to 26-21-9. You can check...
NHL
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Delivers Shutout In Bruins’ Blowout Victory Vs. Kings

Jeremy Swayman is on the fire right now. The Boston Bruins embarrassed the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night as they blanked them in a blowout 7-0 victory. The Bruins netminder kept up his brilliant play in this one as he made 34 saves in the shutout, including a great stop on a breakaway by Adrian Kempe.
NHL
NESN

VA Hero Of The Week | Jake DeBrusk Records First Career Hat Trick

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey since being bumped up to the Boston Bruins’ first line, and his performance Monday night in Los Angeles was no exception. For that reason, we have named him our VA Hero of the Week. DeBrusk recorded his first career...
NHL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins at Kings

LOS ANGELES - The Bruins' season-long, six-game road trip rolls on as they visit the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night in search of their fifth straight victory. The Kings, meanwhile, carry a five-game winning streak of their own into what should be an entertaining East-West showdown at Crypto.com Arena.
NHL
theScore

Report: Bruins' DeBrusk willing to work on extension to facilitate trade

Jake DeBrusk's agent, Rick Valette, has informed teams they're willing to work on an extension in order to facilitate a trade from the Boston Bruins, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported during Tuesday's "Insider Trading" segment. The 25-year-old forward is playing out the final season of a two-year deal, which carries a...
NHL
NHL

Devils score seven, chase Halak in win against Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 7-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Monday. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in three NHL games, all wins, against his brother, Quinn Hughes, and the Canucks. He scored his first NHL goal in a 1-0 win on Oct. 19, 2019, and then helped New Jersey win 2-1 on Nov. 10, 2019.
NHL
WEEI Sports Radio

