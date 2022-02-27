ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadal beats Norrie in Acapulco for his 91st career title

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ AP Sports Writer
Argus Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Rafael Nadal said earlier in the week that he wasn't aware of his career statistics. Now, he might want to have a look at them. The 35-year-old Spaniard defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Mexican Open and extend his career-best start for a...

Tennis World Usa

'How to beat Rafael Nadal? It's hard to answer,' says Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie had a great week in Acapulco, beating world no. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas and moving a win away from entering the top-10. The Briton could not pass that last obstacle, as he faced Rafael Nadal in the final. The Spaniard scored a 6-4, 6-4 victory in an hour and 54 minutes to remain perfect in 2022 and lift the fourth Acapulco title from six trips to Mexico.
TENNIS
The Guardian

Rory McIlroy calls for Mickelson to be forgiven over Saudi breakaway scandal

The latest public blow to under-fire Phil Mickelson was delivered before an unforeseen boost after Rory McIlroy called for clemency towards the six-time major champion. In December, Mickelson claimed he won the PGA Tour’s inaugural player impact program which rewards those who bring attention to the sport. It has now emerged Tiger Woods actually took the $8m top prize despite not hitting a shot in competition during 2021. “How is this possible?” asked Tour professional Kevin Na. Mickelson was second, which carries a $6m payout. Woods could not resist a social media jibe at his old adversary as the results were published. Five criteria – internet searches, earned media, social media, TV sponsor exposure and public awareness – were used to determine a top 10.
GOLF
Financial World

Peugeot fires Djokovic: "We will not continue sponsorship"

Peugeot fires Novak Djokovic. Or rather, the French carmaker has ended a relationship that has lasted since 2014. CEO of the company Stellantis Carlos Tavares said: "We will not continue with the sponsorship of Djokovic." After being expelled from Australia for his clearly no-vax positions, now the sponsors are also...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

