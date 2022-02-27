Flathead Business Watercooler

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber survey looks at accessibility

Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce are in the process of gathering information to create an informational resource regarding accessibility in Kalispell. The resource looks to highlight the amenities and activities that are accessible to people with disabilities. Several of the important components in being an accessible destination and place to live are ‘things to do,’ ‘places to eat and shop,’ and ‘where to stay.’

The Chamber is conducting a survey to learn about what accessibility options are currently offered by local companies, and what amenities these companies plan or hope to add in the future.

“This will help us all think about what can be improved upon, so that Kalispell can be a more inclusive place to visit and live,” states the Chamber.

Take the survey at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/uqpHp1d/Accessibility?source_id=2e839447-f07a-482e-9f2d-17a06e3d6a0d&source_type=em&c=oH19EXeW_j66TIVAcSHrX7rhhSfMPvwcOjrE4t8JrTbF51dH7MEg4Q== .

