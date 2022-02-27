ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Hugh L. ‘Dale’ Shawhan II, 85

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Hugh L. “Dale” Shawhan II passed away in Kalispell on Feb. 19, 2022.

Dale wrote the following obituary of his life in 2020:

He was born on Feb. 8, 1937, to Ernest and Viola (Sis) Shawhan in Great Falls, Montana. In the early years, Dale lived with his parents in Great Falls, Libby, Kalispell and back to Great Falls after World War II broke out, where Dale’s father worked for the Army Air Force as a civilian mechanical inspector. In 1946, the family moved to Kalispell where Dale attended elementary, junior high and senior high school. In his senior year at Flathead County High School, Dale met and fell in love with his soul mate, a freshman by the name of Carol Linrude. They dated during his senior year and upon his graduation in 1955, Dale joined the Navy. He received his basic training at the United States Naval Training Center in San Diego. After graduating from basic training, Dale received additional training in Norman, Oklahoma, and Jacksonville, Florida. After finishing his training in Aviation Storekeeper School in Jacksonville, he was transferred to Fleet All Weather Training Unit, Pacific (FAWTUPAC) at North Island in San Diego. Dale returned home on leave every chance he had to see his family and his soul mate, Carol. While on Guam and after several years of waiting for a commitment from Dale, Carol became engaged to another and was married in the spring of 1959.

After discharge, in August 1959, Dale returned home to Kalispell and worked as an engineering aide for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation at Hungry Horse Dam. After one year in this position, he was laid off as part of an overall 10% cut back in civil service positions in September 1960. Seeing employment opportunities nearly non-existent in the Flathead Valley and with winter coming on, Dale moved to Southern California and went to work for Equitable Life Assurance Society as an insurance underwriter-trainee. After 18 months he decided that sales were not his forte. He then applied to the California Division of Highways for an engineering draftsman position and was hired immediately. He worked for the Division of Highways (later reorganized into the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) until retiring after nearly 40 years in 2001. During Dale’s career at Caltrans, he held several positions in the engineering administration and planning areas. He finally retired as a senior transportation planner from the Caltrans New Technology and Research Division.

After arriving in Southern California, Dale met Patricia Wilder, a divorcee with four daughters from her previous marriage. They were married in late 1962 and, in August 1965, their daughter Patricia Kathryn was born. Shortly thereafter, Dale adopted Patricia’s four daughters and raised them as his own. The family moved to Northern California after the 1971 Sylmar earthquake, which did extensive damage to the family’s home in La Crescenta, California, and upset all the children. The family settled in Carmichael (a suburb of Sacramento) and he lived there until 2008 when Dale and Patricia separated and later divorced.

In early 2009, Dale found his soul mate again after 50 years. Carol was widowed at that time so they decided that this gift of love lost and found was too wonderful to waste any more time by not being together. In August 2009 Dale moved back to his hometown of Kalispell and he and Carol shared their remaining years together traveling around the country visiting family and friends with an occasional shipboard cruise to such places as Alaska and Hawaii.

Dale is survived by his soul mate, Carol, his daughter Patricia “Patti” and son-in-law Jeff Friend, and granddaughters Jessica Lyn Lacourse and Amber Kelsey Lacourse. He is also survived by his four adopted daughters, sister Wilma and husband Paul Kelley, a niece, Sheri Shannon and nephew Dan Kelley and their families.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents Ernie Shawhan, Sis Hellen and stepfather Wallace Hellen.

A special thanks to all the staff at Brendan House.

Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Buffalo Hill Funeral Home.

Friends are encouraged to visit the website buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolence for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

Wildlife officials survey for snapping turtles, bullfrogs

State invasive species specialists will take a second official look-see this summer for nonnative snapping turtles and other herptiles in the Flathead. Fish Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Conservation Corps partnered in late 2020 to begin tackling reports of snapping turtles and on-going concerns with bullfrogs in western Montana, according to a recent report on subsequent survey and remediation efforts. The partnership formed a five-person crew in 2021 with grant funding to survey and map FWP’s Regions 1 and 2 for the animals, including another turtle type — the pond slider. Dubbed the “MCC Herptile Crew,” the group also executed control measures...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Susann ‘Sue’ Bissner, 70

Sue was born Oct. 5, 1951, at St Luke Hospital in Pasadena, California, and grew up in the foothills of Altadena with the Angeles National Forest as her backyard. She would forever be a “Mountain Girl” and Western equestrian. In about 1971 at age 20 she set out for Tooele, Utah, with her good friend Mary Skinner and set up a clothing store there. She remained in the Salt Lake region working in banking, transportation and other endeavors she enjoyed and amassed a broad base of lifelong friends while enjoying skiing, horseback riding and hiking in the mountains. Sometime about 1986 the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for March, 1 2022

No. 28376 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Claire Ellen Langlois (Baker) Fraser, 50

Claire Fraser, 50, passed at her residence in Kalispell on Dec. 18, 2021. A memorial is scheduled for March 4, 2022, 10 a.m., to be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 7465 Montana Hwy. 35, Bigfork. All friends of Claire and the family are invited to attend. Claire was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Ira Thomas Langlois Sr. and Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis. Her father passed just prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr. The family moved to the Kalispell area in 1975, purchased Kienas Ranch west of...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
City
Libby, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Inter Lake

MDT decides not to pursue reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish

The Montana Department of Transportation has decided not to pursue a reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish for the time being. MDT and consultant Robert Peccia and Associates launched the Downtown Whitefish Highway Study in 2018 looking at U.S. Highway 93 where it passes through downtown Whitefish. MDT and the consultant recently selected a final concept for the study, but they opted not to implement reconstruction at this time. MDT said in a press release that the department chose not to pursue the redesign after public feedback was gathered in fall 2021. The Downtown Whitefish Highway Study was spurred by significant population...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Cub Scouts celebrate Winter Day

Nearly 40 Cub Scouts from around the Flathead Valley came together Feb. 19 to learn about the Montana ecosystem at Lone Pine State Park. Kids ages 5 to 11 spent the morning exploring the park with members of the AmeriCorps Volunteer program. Cub Scouts learned how small animals forage for food in the winter, discussed local predators and learned about some of the incredible abilities animals exhibit in order to camouflage and survive in the wilderness. “We encourage Scouts of all ages to get outdoors,” Keri Barr, Cubmaster of Pack 4923, Bigfork, said in a press release. “We believe they are...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Warming Center receives $30k grant to fix roof

Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $30,000 emergency grant to Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell to replace the shelter’s failing roof. Flathead Warming Center is a nonprofit shelter that provides overnight lodging, showers and laundry access for up to 40 individuals per night during the coldest months of the year. After two winters of operating out of local churches, Flathead Warming Center was able to acquire a permanent home last fall before opening its doors this winter. The leaking roof was discovered in February and was deemed irreparable. The cost to replace the roof is about $42,000. Flathead Warming Center was...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Extension agent focuses on agricultural education

After 13 years sowing the seeds of knowledge to Flathead County growers, gardeners, farmers, property owners and students — a bountiful harvest awaits Montana State University Extension Agent Pat McGlynn who retires in May. For McGlynn, the job has combined her passions for teaching, research, horticulture and agribusiness. “I think it was just in my blood,” she said, recalling starting a garden as a child growing up in a rural town in upstate New York. “I was always in the woods.” Only a barbed-wire fence separated the backyard of her childhood home from a herd of cows and it wasn’t long before she...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#The Army Air Force#Navy#Pacific#Dale Carol
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for February, 28 2022

No. 28368 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 46644 US HWY 93 Polson, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 12:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of unit J19 (RICK DARNELL) and F4(CASEY COOPER). PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that A&B Storage, located at 148 Lower Valley Road, will begin an ONLINE AUCTION at bid13.com ending on MARCH 18, 2022 @ 1:00pm. The purpose of the auction is to satisfy an operator's lien on the contents of units F7(LOGAN BERGREN),...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Board considers Lower Valley event venue

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment will consider tonight a request to operate an event venue south of Kalispell, and separately an appeal from neighbors regarding a previously approved short-term rental near Whitefish. The board meets at 6 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street W, in Kalispell. Regarding the recreational-use facility, Suny and Melissa Cheff, of Mountain Traveler Ranch LLC, are seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a facility allowing for an event venue for various activities at 1220 Lower Valley Road near Kalispell. The property is zoned SAG-10 and the total...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Unfair practices hurting Montana ranchers

In Montana, cattle outnumber people by nearly three to one, so it’s no wonder that Montana beef plays such a large role in our rich legacy of agriculture and our economy. Montana ranchers take pride in producing the best cattle and highest-quality beef in the world. The last thing they should have to worry about is getting a fair price for their product. I’m hearing concerns from hardworking Montana cattle producers who are struggling to compete with the four biggest packers who currently dominate the market. These large packers face serious allegations of creating a fiercely anti-competitive environment through unfair practices...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Officials say hunting wolves from aircraft prohibited

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Despite a recent interpretation of Montana state law that aerial hunting of wolves is not prohibited, doing so runs afoul of federal law. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks argued in state District Court recently that state law does not prohibit aerial hunting of wolves. FWP's arguments came as legal justification for the agency removing language from the state's wolf regulations that had stated hunting wolves from aircraft was barred. The agency says that inclusion of that language in the regulations for a decade was an error. In response to media reporting on the case, a number of readers...
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Inter Lake

Sportsman & Ski Haus opens in Coeur d'Alene

Sportsman & Ski Haus will open in Coeur d'Alene on Friday in the former large Shopko building at 213 W. Ironwood (east of U.S. 95). Rebranding from Tri-State Outfitters, the store is moving and expanding from its original location on Sunshine Street. Founded in 1968 in Kalispell, the inventory includes: Ski rental and service shop, ski and snowboard sales, kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, both sales and rentals; An expanded shoe department — Keen, Merrel, Hoka, Brooks, On Running, Birkenstock, Ugg etc.; Outdoor clothing, athletic clothing and ski clothing. The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi, Under Armor, Vuori, etc.; Golf sales, service and lessons. Two TrackMan golf simulators with ability to play on top courses throughout the world. Golf leagues in the winter months; A new athletic department with baseball, softball, football, soccer and hockey; Frisbee golf, yoga, summer games and recovery. Hours at the employee-owned store are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. To reach the store, call 208-772-0613.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Chamber survey looks at accessibility Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce are in the process of gathering information to create an informational resource regarding accessibility in Kalispell. The resource looks to highlight the amenities and activities that are accessible to people with disabilities. Several of the important components in being an accessible destination and place to live are ‘things to do,’ ‘places to eat and shop,’ and ‘where to stay.’ The Chamber is conducting a survey to learn about what accessibility options are currently offered by local companies, and what amenities these companies plan or hope to add in the future. “This will help us all think about what can be improved upon, so that Kalispell can be a more inclusive place to visit and live,” states the Chamber. Take the survey at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/uqpHp1d/Accessibility?source_id=2e839447-f07a-482e-9f2d-17a06e3d6a0d&source_type=em&c=oH19EXeW_j66TIVAcSHrX7rhhSfMPvwcOjrE4t8JrTbF51dH7MEg4Q==.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Yellowstone starts bison cull as animals migrate to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park captured 37 bison that were migrating outside the park and sent most to slaughter as officials began an annual program to cull the animals to prevent them from spreading disease to cattle in neighboring Montana, a park official said Thursday. Officials are aiming to remove up to 900 of Yellowstone's 5,000 bison this winter through slaughter, relocations and hunting. The goal is to keep the park's herds from growing and prevent the spread of the disease brucellosis, under an agreement between state, federal and tribal officials. Twenty-seven of the bison captured over the...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Feb. 26

Preserve Kalispell I am writing in regard to the Charles Hotel. I don’t feel this is a good fit for Kalispell. I have lived here 44 years. It would change the whole footprint of our town. We have the Center Mall, which has died. We don’t need another hotel in downtown. We need a department store, a book store, etc. We need low-income housing — all this everyone knows. I just wanted to give my opinion. I love Kalispell and don’t want it to look like Any City USA. I also like how they have revamped the Gateway Mall. It’s wonderful for seniors to...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Democrat Jack Ballard drops out of Montana US House race

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Red Lodge author Jack Ballard dropped out of the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat representing eastern Montana, he said Thursday. "To be bluntly honest, we've failed to raise the financial resources necessary to realistically keep paying campaign staff and fund travel, advertising, materials and other basic expenses through the primary," Ballard said in a statement. Ballard finished 2021 with less than $17,000 in his campaign account, The Billings Gazette reported. Montana's at-large U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican, is a candidate for the new eastern Montana seat. Montana gained a second seat in the U.S. House following the 2020 Census. The Democratic candidates in the eastern Montana primary are: Penny Ronning, a former member of the Billings City Council who works to combat human trafficking; Mark Sweeney, a state legislator from Philipsburg; and Skylar Williams of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Law Roundup: Kalispell woman feels threatened by Californian

A woman received a threatening text message from an unknown California number after her car was struck in an unreported hit-and-run accident, she told the Kalispell Police Department. A German shepherd dog was reportedly tied up and looking “very uncomfortable” near a fast-food restaurant. However, when an officer checked on the dog, it was not tied up. A man who was not allowed in a grocery store returned to the business. He was cited and released. A car was broken into and a purse was stolen from it. Blood also appeared on the vehicle. Two drivers were asked to leave a business...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Two cases of brucellosis found in Montana cows

Two cows from Gallatin and Madison counties have tested positive for brucellosis in the last two months, but the Montana Department of Livestock said it does not believe the cases represent an increased risk of an outbreak. The department reported the first positive case on Jan. 5 and the second on Feb. 22. Both infected cows have since been killed, and epidemiological investigations are underway. “These two cases are not related epidemiologically,” said state veterinarian Dr. Marty Zaluski. “We have averaged about one case per year since 2010, so the time proximity of the two cases this year does not represent an...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Grand Teton helicopter goat shoot fells 50 invasive animals

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Contractors hired by Grand Teton National Park have killed 50 invasive mountain goats this week in a campaign to protect the park's herd of native bighorn sheep. Jeremy Barnum, the park's chief of staff, told The Jackson Hole News&Guide late Thursday that an "overwhelming majority" of the goats have been removed from the Teton Range. The helicopter shooting operation will continue for several more days. The goats migrated from Idaho into the Tetons. They are considered a risk to a small herd of native, isolated sheep in the range because they compete for limited high-altitude habitat and carry...
JACKSON, WY
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
620
Followers
725
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy