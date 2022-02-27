Lois Dawson, 88

Lois Dawson passed away peacefully at home in Kalispell, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Lois was born on June 21, 1933, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Frances and Clarence Yeager. She was the third oldest of six children. Lois married her high school sweetheart, Leo “Hank” Dawson on Nov. 2, 1952. They shared 69 years of love and laughter in their marriage. Together they raised three children and enjoyed years of camping, canoeing, fishing, hiking, gardening, huckleberry picking, Easter Sundays in Glacier Park, and potluck dinners with close friends.

Lois was a devoted homemaker for much of her life and eventually shared her knowledge of crafts and sewing as an employee at House of Fabrics in Kalispell. Lois was a talented seamstress and quilter and was also a beloved member of the Flathead Quilters Guild.

Lois is survived by her husband Leo of Kalispell, her son Jeffrey of Des Moines, Iowa, her daughter Cheryl (Collin Leach) of Bigfork, and her daughter Laura (Steven Jeffords) of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. She had three grandchildren, Andrew Vang-Roberts (Wendy) of St. Paul, Minnesota, Thomas Jeffords (Katlyn) of Louisville, Kentucky, who are expecting the first great-grandchild in June, and Emily Jeffords of Paducah, Kentucky. Lois is also survived by one sister, Donna Grady of Blair, Nebraska, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Lois’ life will be held in the spring as the flowers come back into bloom.

Memorial contributions would be welcomed, in Lois’ name, to Flathead Quilters Guild, Flathead County Animal Shelter, Humane Society of Northwest Montana or a charity of your choice.

Friends are encouraged to visit the website www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolence for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.