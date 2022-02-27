ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Lois Dawson, 88

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Lois Dawson passed away peacefully at home in Kalispell, surrounded by family, on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

Lois was born on June 21, 1933, in Galesburg, Illinois, to Frances and Clarence Yeager. She was the third oldest of six children. Lois married her high school sweetheart, Leo “Hank” Dawson on Nov. 2, 1952. They shared 69 years of love and laughter in their marriage. Together they raised three children and enjoyed years of camping, canoeing, fishing, hiking, gardening, huckleberry picking, Easter Sundays in Glacier Park, and potluck dinners with close friends.

Lois was a devoted homemaker for much of her life and eventually shared her knowledge of crafts and sewing as an employee at House of Fabrics in Kalispell. Lois was a talented seamstress and quilter and was also a beloved member of the Flathead Quilters Guild.

Lois is survived by her husband Leo of Kalispell, her son Jeffrey of Des Moines, Iowa, her daughter Cheryl (Collin Leach) of Bigfork, and her daughter Laura (Steven Jeffords) of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. She had three grandchildren, Andrew Vang-Roberts (Wendy) of St. Paul, Minnesota, Thomas Jeffords (Katlyn) of Louisville, Kentucky, who are expecting the first great-grandchild in June, and Emily Jeffords of Paducah, Kentucky. Lois is also survived by one sister, Donna Grady of Blair, Nebraska, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of Lois’ life will be held in the spring as the flowers come back into bloom.

Memorial contributions would be welcomed, in Lois’ name, to Flathead Quilters Guild, Flathead County Animal Shelter, Humane Society of Northwest Montana or a charity of your choice.

Friends are encouraged to visit the website www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolence for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

Claire Ellen Langlois (Baker) Fraser, 50

Claire Fraser, 50, passed at her residence in Kalispell on Dec. 18, 2021. A memorial is scheduled for March 4, 2022, 10 a.m., to be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 7465 Montana Hwy. 35, Bigfork. All friends of Claire and the family are invited to attend. Claire was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Ira Thomas Langlois Sr. and Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis. Her father passed just prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr. The family moved to the Kalispell area in 1975, purchased Kienas Ranch west of...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Columbia Falls approves covenants for junior high

The Columbia Falls School District 6 board has approved the covenants on the old junior high school, assuring that it will be senior housing. Developer Mick Ruis has agreed to purchase the building and its gymnasiums for $550,000. He previously said his plan was to convert the building into senior housing — the covenants, among other things, lock that plan in place. The covenants expressly state the property “shall be used to provide senior housing in the community.” In turn, it says the property “shall not be used for single family or multi-family residential dwellings.” It also prohibits subdivision of the property without the...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Susann ‘Sue’ Bissner, 70

Sue was born Oct. 5, 1951, at St Luke Hospital in Pasadena, California, and grew up in the foothills of Altadena with the Angeles National Forest as her backyard. She would forever be a “Mountain Girl” and Western equestrian. In about 1971 at age 20 she set out for Tooele, Utah, with her good friend Mary Skinner and set up a clothing store there. She remained in the Salt Lake region working in banking, transportation and other endeavors she enjoyed and amassed a broad base of lifelong friends while enjoying skiing, horseback riding and hiking in the mountains. Sometime about 1986 the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
620
Followers
725
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy