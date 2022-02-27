ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Dayton Rusby Seabaugh, 83

Dayton Rusby Seabaugh passed away at his home on Feb. 21, 2022. He was born Oct. 9, 1938, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Rusby was an outdoorsman from an early age and often had a beagle by his side. He attended medical school in Missouri and completed his residency in Portland where he fell in love with the West. Portland was also where he met his match in Liz and they were married in 1969. His passion for the outdoors led him to move to the Flathead Valley in 1970 where he started a urology practice. In 1973, he and his family moved to their home on Lower Valley Road where he was a farmer, rancher and physician until his retirement in 2001.

Rusby loved this valley and Montana, enjoying opportunities ranging from lion hunting to walleye fishing. He could tell you every fishing hole, goose landing spot and the best place to buy cinnamon bears. Rusby also loved to talk and found ample opportunity to do so at every gas station, farm store and boat launch. He will be remembered as a skilled surgeon, beloved doctor and for his support of open lands in the valley. He had an infectious laugh, especially when telling a story, an incredible smile, and a deep love for his family.

He instilled a strong work ethic and passion for hunting/fishing and the outdoors in all who loved him. Those left behind will carry on that passion. He is survived by his loving wife Liz (of 52 years), sister Saundra, children Brad (Tera), Mark (Lora) and Katie (Kurt), and his grandchildren Hanna, Spencer, Kinley, Tucker, Jack, Beckett and Calder. He made us all proud to be a Seabaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many beloved hunting dogs. To all that knew him, may you always have a Bud Light and a container of maggots in your refrigerator.

His final wish was to “remember all of the great times forever” and his family will honor this with a celebration of life at the Seabaugh Family Farm on April 2 at 3 p.m. Please bring your fondest memory of Rusby.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Flathead County Library (ImagineIF Libraries - Kalispell, https://www.imagineiflibraryfoundation.org/donate)

