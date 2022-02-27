ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Susann ‘Sue’ Bissner, 70

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 3 days ago

Sue was born Oct. 5, 1951, at St Luke Hospital in Pasadena, California, and grew up in the foothills of Altadena with the Angeles National Forest as her backyard. She would forever be a “Mountain Girl” and Western equestrian.

In about 1971 at age 20 she set out for Tooele, Utah, with her good friend Mary Skinner and set up a clothing store there. She remained in the Salt Lake region working in banking, transportation and other endeavors she enjoyed and amassed a broad base of lifelong friends while enjoying skiing, horseback riding and hiking in the mountains.

Sometime about 1986 the wanderlust struck again, and Sue relocated to Kalispell to be near her little sister Teri who, unbeknownst, was preparing to head back to Altadena after over 10 years around the Great Northwest and Kalispell. Undeterred, she bought a small ranch property and went to work as an office manager for a magazine distribution company owned and operated by Lee & Joan Johnson. Eventually Sue semi-retired and went to work for herself as the Happy Housekeeper; eventually she received her certified nurse assistant (CNA) license to care-take elderly people in their own homes. Sue volunteered at the Lutheran home, and she was active in her community and church of Science of the Mind.

Sometime in 1994 Sue’s mom Lucille relocated to Kalispell and they resided together, caring for one another in nearly every way. In June 2005 Sue notified her siblings it was “Mom’s time now” and all gathered for a wonderful hospice lasting but eight hours.

Sue continued her work and friendships throughout the Flathead/Kalispell region until diagnosed with COPD about 2016. With that she maintained her independence until 2020 when she sold her home and relocated to Teri and Justin Hidden Highlands horse, dog and cattle operation outside Santa Maria, California, where she passed away outdoors in the late afternoon on Feb. 16, 2022.

Of all her “homes,” she loved Kalispell the most and her great friend Roxy Iverson who did so much for Sue.

An often-irascible character full of love for all she held close, she will be sorely missed. Never bashful, she sang and performed beautifully as lead in her high school production of “The Music Man,” in the summer months of the ‘60s she performed mean covers of Janice Joplin and Grace Slick solos, belting it out late nights in bars on the Balboa Peninsula as early as age 16 to standing room only crowds while spending days carving up 6-foot shore breaks on a belly board at “The Wedge” and other venues when the surf was up and getting around having copped the keys for dad’s 1957 Ford Thunderbird convertible, always with the top down — A true Pacific Coast Highway water baby.

She is survived by her sisters, Carol McNamara of Port Hueneme, California, and Teresa Garcin (Justin) of Santa Maria, California, brother Jamie Bissner (Colleen) of Altadena, California, and niece Tracy Danno of Bozeman.

There will be a celebration of Sue’s life on one of her favorite occasions, Saint Paddy Day, March 17, at the Hidden Highlands in Central Coast, California. Please contact Teri now if you plan to attend, texting 805-868-5592; or email garcinhorsencattle@yahoo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Inter Lake

Wildlife officials survey for snapping turtles, bullfrogs

State invasive species specialists will take a second official look-see this summer for nonnative snapping turtles and other herptiles in the Flathead. Fish Wildlife and Parks, and the Montana Conservation Corps partnered in late 2020 to begin tackling reports of snapping turtles and on-going concerns with bullfrogs in western Montana, according to a recent report on subsequent survey and remediation efforts. The partnership formed a five-person crew in 2021 with grant funding to survey and map FWP’s Regions 1 and 2 for the animals, including another turtle type — the pond slider. Dubbed the “MCC Herptile Crew,” the group also executed control measures...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Cub Scouts celebrate Winter Day

Nearly 40 Cub Scouts from around the Flathead Valley came together Feb. 19 to learn about the Montana ecosystem at Lone Pine State Park. Kids ages 5 to 11 spent the morning exploring the park with members of the AmeriCorps Volunteer program. Cub Scouts learned how small animals forage for food in the winter, discussed local predators and learned about some of the incredible abilities animals exhibit in order to camouflage and survive in the wilderness. “We encourage Scouts of all ages to get outdoors,” Keri Barr, Cubmaster of Pack 4923, Bigfork, said in a press release. “We believe they are...
BIGFORK, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Audubon presentation features naturalist Denny Olson

Flathead Audubon’s next monthly meeting will feature conservation educator Denny Olson at 7 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the Gateway Community Center’s Community Room, or via Zoom. Email info@flatheadaudubon.org for information on how to join the group. Birds have often been described in disparaging terms as incapable of anything but instinctive behaviors, and having tiny brains with limited learning capacity. Bird brains are smaller, but mostly because of the weight limit demands of flight. Even though bird brain parts are arranged differently, they operate at many times the speed of humans, have complex language-learning capabilities, show memories that dwarf humans’, and...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for March, 1 2022

No. 28376 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Obituaries
State
California State
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Balboa Peninsula, CA
City
Altadena, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
City
Port Hueneme, CA
Pasadena, CA
Obituaries
City
Santa Maria, CA
Local
California Obituaries
State
Utah State
City
Bozeman, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Warming Center receives $30k grant to fix roof

Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $30,000 emergency grant to Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell to replace the shelter’s failing roof. Flathead Warming Center is a nonprofit shelter that provides overnight lodging, showers and laundry access for up to 40 individuals per night during the coldest months of the year. After two winters of operating out of local churches, Flathead Warming Center was able to acquire a permanent home last fall before opening its doors this winter. The leaking roof was discovered in February and was deemed irreparable. The cost to replace the roof is about $42,000. Flathead Warming Center was...
KALISPELL, MT
The Daily Inter Lake

Growth in store for Kalispell boutique

Elly Jaymes clothing boutique in south Kalispell is truly a homegrown operation. Founder Kelly Gehrt launched Elly Jaymes from her house in 2016. The name “Elly Jaymes” is a combination of the names of Gehrt, her husband and their four children. “It started out of my living room,”...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Unfair practices hurting Montana ranchers

In Montana, cattle outnumber people by nearly three to one, so it’s no wonder that Montana beef plays such a large role in our rich legacy of agriculture and our economy. Montana ranchers take pride in producing the best cattle and highest-quality beef in the world. The last thing they should have to worry about is getting a fair price for their product. I’m hearing concerns from hardworking Montana cattle producers who are struggling to compete with the four biggest packers who currently dominate the market. These large packers face serious allegations of creating a fiercely anti-competitive environment through unfair practices...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Chamber survey looks at accessibility Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce are in the process of gathering information to create an informational resource regarding accessibility in Kalispell. The resource looks to highlight the amenities and activities that are accessible to people with disabilities. Several of the important components in being an accessible destination and place to live are ‘things to do,’ ‘places to eat and shop,’ and ‘where to stay.’ The Chamber is conducting a survey to learn about what accessibility options are currently offered by local companies, and what amenities these companies plan or hope to add in the future. “This will help us all think about what can be improved upon, so that Kalispell can be a more inclusive place to visit and live,” states the Chamber. Take the survey at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/uqpHp1d/Accessibility?source_id=2e839447-f07a-482e-9f2d-17a06e3d6a0d&source_type=em&c=oH19EXeW_j66TIVAcSHrX7rhhSfMPvwcOjrE4t8JrTbF51dH7MEg4Q==.
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Elderly People#St Luke Hospital#Lee Joan Johnson#The Happy Housekeeper#Lutheran#Flathead#Justin Hidden Highlands
Daily Inter Lake

Sportsman & Ski Haus opens in Coeur d'Alene

Sportsman & Ski Haus will open in Coeur d'Alene on Friday in the former large Shopko building at 213 W. Ironwood (east of U.S. 95). Rebranding from Tri-State Outfitters, the store is moving and expanding from its original location on Sunshine Street. Founded in 1968 in Kalispell, the inventory includes: Ski rental and service shop, ski and snowboard sales, kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, both sales and rentals; An expanded shoe department — Keen, Merrel, Hoka, Brooks, On Running, Birkenstock, Ugg etc.; Outdoor clothing, athletic clothing and ski clothing. The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi, Under Armor, Vuori, etc.; Golf sales, service and lessons. Two TrackMan golf simulators with ability to play on top courses throughout the world. Golf leagues in the winter months; A new athletic department with baseball, softball, football, soccer and hockey; Frisbee golf, yoga, summer games and recovery. Hours at the employee-owned store are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. To reach the store, call 208-772-0613.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor Feb. 26

Preserve Kalispell I am writing in regard to the Charles Hotel. I don’t feel this is a good fit for Kalispell. I have lived here 44 years. It would change the whole footprint of our town. We have the Center Mall, which has died. We don’t need another hotel in downtown. We need a department store, a book store, etc. We need low-income housing — all this everyone knows. I just wanted to give my opinion. I love Kalispell and don’t want it to look like Any City USA. I also like how they have revamped the Gateway Mall. It’s wonderful for seniors to...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Yellowstone starts bison cull as animals migrate to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park captured 37 bison that were migrating outside the park and sent most to slaughter as officials began an annual program to cull the animals to prevent them from spreading disease to cattle in neighboring Montana, a park official said Thursday. Officials are aiming to remove up to 900 of Yellowstone's 5,000 bison this winter through slaughter, relocations and hunting. The goal is to keep the park's herds from growing and prevent the spread of the disease brucellosis, under an agreement between state, federal and tribal officials. Twenty-seven of the bison captured over the...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Law Roundup: Kalispell woman feels threatened by Californian

A woman received a threatening text message from an unknown California number after her car was struck in an unreported hit-and-run accident, she told the Kalispell Police Department. A German shepherd dog was reportedly tied up and looking “very uncomfortable” near a fast-food restaurant. However, when an officer checked on the dog, it was not tied up. A man who was not allowed in a grocery store returned to the business. He was cited and released. A car was broken into and a purse was stolen from it. Blood also appeared on the vehicle. Two drivers were asked to leave a business...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
620
Followers
725
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy