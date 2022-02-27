Sportsman & Ski Haus opens in Coeur d'Alene

Sportsman & Ski Haus will open in Coeur d'Alene on Friday in the former large Shopko building at 213 W. Ironwood (east of U.S. 95). Rebranding from Tri-State Outfitters, the store is moving and expanding from its original location on Sunshine Street.

Founded in 1968 in Kalispell, the inventory includes:

Ski rental and service shop, ski and snowboard sales, kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, both sales and rentals;

An expanded shoe department — Keen, Merrel, Hoka, Brooks, On Running, Birkenstock, Ugg etc.;

Outdoor clothing, athletic clothing and ski clothing. The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi, Under Armor, Vuori, etc.;

Golf sales, service and lessons. Two TrackMan golf simulators with ability to play on top courses throughout the world. Golf leagues in the winter months;

A new athletic department with baseball, softball, football, soccer and hockey; Frisbee golf, yoga, summer games and recovery.

Hours at the employee-owned store are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. To reach the store, call 208-772-0613.