Coeur D'alene, ID

Sportsman & Ski Haus opens in Coeur d'Alene

 3 days ago

Sportsman & Ski Haus will open in Coeur d'Alene on Friday in the former large Shopko building at 213 W. Ironwood (east of U.S. 95). Rebranding from Tri-State Outfitters, the store is moving and expanding from its original location on Sunshine Street.

Founded in 1968 in Kalispell, the inventory includes:

Ski rental and service shop, ski and snowboard sales, kayaks, rafts, stand-up paddle boards, both sales and rentals;

An expanded shoe department — Keen, Merrel, Hoka, Brooks, On Running, Birkenstock, Ugg etc.;

Outdoor clothing, athletic clothing and ski clothing. The North Face, Patagonia, Columbia, Cotopaxi, Under Armor, Vuori, etc.;

Golf sales, service and lessons. Two TrackMan golf simulators with ability to play on top courses throughout the world. Golf leagues in the winter months;

A new athletic department with baseball, softball, football, soccer and hockey; Frisbee golf, yoga, summer games and recovery.

Hours at the employee-owned store are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. To reach the store, call 208-772-0613.

The Daily Inter Lake

Growth in store for Kalispell boutique

Elly Jaymes clothing boutique in south Kalispell is truly a homegrown operation. Founder Kelly Gehrt launched Elly Jaymes from her house in 2016. The name “Elly Jaymes” is a combination of the names of Gehrt, her husband and their four children. “It started out of my living room,”...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Warming Center receives $30k grant to fix roof

Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $30,000 emergency grant to Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell to replace the shelter’s failing roof. Flathead Warming Center is a nonprofit shelter that provides overnight lodging, showers and laundry access for up to 40 individuals per night during the coldest months of the year. After two winters of operating out of local churches, Flathead Warming Center was able to acquire a permanent home last fall before opening its doors this winter. The leaking roof was discovered in February and was deemed irreparable. The cost to replace the roof is about $42,000. Flathead Warming Center was...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

MDT decides not to pursue reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish

The Montana Department of Transportation has decided not to pursue a reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish for the time being. MDT and consultant Robert Peccia and Associates launched the Downtown Whitefish Highway Study in 2018 looking at U.S. Highway 93 where it passes through downtown Whitefish. MDT and the consultant recently selected a final concept for the study, but they opted not to implement reconstruction at this time. MDT said in a press release that the department chose not to pursue the redesign after public feedback was gathered in fall 2021. The Downtown Whitefish Highway Study was spurred by significant population...
WHITEFISH, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Board considers Lower Valley event venue

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment will consider tonight a request to operate an event venue south of Kalispell, and separately an appeal from neighbors regarding a previously approved short-term rental near Whitefish. The board meets at 6 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street W, in Kalispell. Regarding the recreational-use facility, Suny and Melissa Cheff, of Mountain Traveler Ranch LLC, are seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a facility allowing for an event venue for various activities at 1220 Lower Valley Road near Kalispell. The property is zoned SAG-10 and the total...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Claire Ellen Langlois (Baker) Fraser, 50

Claire Fraser, 50, passed at her residence in Kalispell on Dec. 18, 2021. A memorial is scheduled for March 4, 2022, 10 a.m., to be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 7465 Montana Hwy. 35, Bigfork. All friends of Claire and the family are invited to attend. Claire was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Ira Thomas Langlois Sr. and Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis. Her father passed just prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr. The family moved to the Kalispell area in 1975, purchased Kienas Ranch west of...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Unfair practices hurting Montana ranchers

In Montana, cattle outnumber people by nearly three to one, so it’s no wonder that Montana beef plays such a large role in our rich legacy of agriculture and our economy. Montana ranchers take pride in producing the best cattle and highest-quality beef in the world. The last thing they should have to worry about is getting a fair price for their product. I’m hearing concerns from hardworking Montana cattle producers who are struggling to compete with the four biggest packers who currently dominate the market. These large packers face serious allegations of creating a fiercely anti-competitive environment through unfair practices...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Yellowstone starts bison cull as animals migrate to Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park captured 37 bison that were migrating outside the park and sent most to slaughter as officials began an annual program to cull the animals to prevent them from spreading disease to cattle in neighboring Montana, a park official said Thursday. Officials are aiming to remove up to 900 of Yellowstone's 5,000 bison this winter through slaughter, relocations and hunting. The goal is to keep the park's herds from growing and prevent the spread of the disease brucellosis, under an agreement between state, federal and tribal officials. Twenty-seven of the bison captured over the...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Officials say hunting wolves from aircraft prohibited

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Despite a recent interpretation of Montana state law that aerial hunting of wolves is not prohibited, doing so runs afoul of federal law. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks argued in state District Court recently that state law does not prohibit aerial hunting of wolves. FWP's arguments came as legal justification for the agency removing language from the state's wolf regulations that had stated hunting wolves from aircraft was barred. The agency says that inclusion of that language in the regulations for a decade was an error. In response to media reporting on the case, a number of readers...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

