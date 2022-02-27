ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Letters to the editor Feb. 27

Board leadership

Thanks for the Inter Lake editorial suggestion that “Board training should be a prerequisite.” That was routine when I served on the Flathead County Library Board from 1997 to 2007. I served with two outstanding directors, Dorothy Laird and Kim Crowley.

After a year of conflict and indecision on the library board, the commissioners reorganized the membership of the board and asked Jane Lopp to be a trustee. She served from 2008 – 2017 when she tragically lost her life in an accident.

The Montana State Library periodically presented “Public Library Trustee Clinics” with topics like “Making the Hard Decisions.” Trustees were encouraged to become certified board members. In March of 2013, the Flathead County Library Trustees were recipients of the Montana Library Association Trustee of the Year award. The three newer trustees need to receive that training.

There seem to be two issues facing this board, censorship and fiscal responsibility.

There already is a process to evaluate books and materials that anyone in the community challenges. That happened in my tenure on the board and also Jane’s. The challenges were resolved by following the process. Don’t forget the Bible was censured for centuries by chaining it to the pulpit where only the priest could read and interpret it. It was Martin Luther who translated it into the vernacular so all could read it.

The library is a $1,761,584 business. That requires a director, who is well trained, minimum of master’s in Library Science, and broad experience.

By reducing the posted salary for the next director, the board made sure no MLS candidates would apply. No business owner would hire an employee who did not have the best tools, education, training, and experience to run a million-dollar metal lathe. But that is what the library trustees have done.

The new director Ashley Cummins has not completed her BA and only hopes to someday complete her MLS. She does not have the tools nor the experience. I do not blame Ms. Cummins. It is the responsibility of the commissioners who supervise the trustees and approve the budget for the ImagineIF library system with its staff of 28.

Ms. Cummins is flying to Kalispell as a passenger not knowing she will have to walk up to the cockpit and be the pilot. Heaven help the other passengers.

— Robert Lopp, Sr., Kalispell

Freedom of speech

We have long been liberal democrats, and we applaud state Sen. Manzella and U.S. Sen. Daines for speaking out against vaccine mandates and for freedom of speech.

The highly effective mandate and vaccine marketing campaign promulgated in main stream media seems to benefit not the health or welfare of the general public, but pharmaceutical companies. The “free press” isn’t so free anymore, eroding trust in the news specifically, and government in general.

In this freedom of speech country of ours, we have had an expectation of diversity of opinion in media. Instead, today, out of fear of reprisal, those who would speak up on an issue opt to remain silent. And those who do, find their words censored. Many of our friends, liberal to conservative, including health professionals, tell us they’re in this exact situation. And in Canada, protesting truckers are threatened with frozen bank accounts.

We challenge the media to have enough respect for their readership to offer unbiased reporting on more than one side of an issue which information readers can then use to come to their own decision.

— Judy Preston and Anais Starr, Ronan

Bathroom etiquette

From the simplest bathroom to the fanciest, these two suggestions are applicable:

NUMBER ONE: Leave things where you found them.

NUMBER TWO: Don’t flush heavy papers.

— Gene Johnson, Polson

Board considers Lower Valley event venue

The Flathead County Board of Adjustment will consider tonight a request to operate an event venue south of Kalispell, and separately an appeal from neighbors regarding a previously approved short-term rental near Whitefish. The board meets at 6 p.m. in the second floor conference room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street W, in Kalispell. Regarding the recreational-use facility, Suny and Melissa Cheff, of Mountain Traveler Ranch LLC, are seeking a conditional-use permit to operate a facility allowing for an event venue for various activities at 1220 Lower Valley Road near Kalispell. The property is zoned SAG-10 and the total...
Columbia Falls approves covenants for junior high

The Columbia Falls School District 6 board has approved the covenants on the old junior high school, assuring that it will be senior housing. Developer Mick Ruis has agreed to purchase the building and its gymnasiums for $550,000. He previously said his plan was to convert the building into senior housing — the covenants, among other things, lock that plan in place. The covenants expressly state the property “shall be used to provide senior housing in the community.” In turn, it says the property “shall not be used for single family or multi-family residential dwellings.” It also prohibits subdivision of the property without the...
MDT decides not to pursue reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish

The Montana Department of Transportation has decided not to pursue a reconstruction project in downtown Whitefish for the time being. MDT and consultant Robert Peccia and Associates launched the Downtown Whitefish Highway Study in 2018 looking at U.S. Highway 93 where it passes through downtown Whitefish. MDT and the consultant recently selected a final concept for the study, but they opted not to implement reconstruction at this time. MDT said in a press release that the department chose not to pursue the redesign after public feedback was gathered in fall 2021. The Downtown Whitefish Highway Study was spurred by significant population...
Warming Center receives $30k grant to fix roof

Whitefish Community Foundation has awarded a $30,000 emergency grant to Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell to replace the shelter’s failing roof. Flathead Warming Center is a nonprofit shelter that provides overnight lodging, showers and laundry access for up to 40 individuals per night during the coldest months of the year. After two winters of operating out of local churches, Flathead Warming Center was able to acquire a permanent home last fall before opening its doors this winter. The leaking roof was discovered in February and was deemed irreparable. The cost to replace the roof is about $42,000. Flathead Warming Center was...
Legals for March, 1 2022

No. 28376 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
Flathead Business Watercooler

Chamber survey looks at accessibility Discover Kalispell and the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce are in the process of gathering information to create an informational resource regarding accessibility in Kalispell. The resource looks to highlight the amenities and activities that are accessible to people with disabilities. Several of the important components in being an accessible destination and place to live are ‘things to do,’ ‘places to eat and shop,’ and ‘where to stay.’ The Chamber is conducting a survey to learn about what accessibility options are currently offered by local companies, and what amenities these companies plan or hope to add in the future. “This will help us all think about what can be improved upon, so that Kalispell can be a more inclusive place to visit and live,” states the Chamber. Take the survey at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/sv/uqpHp1d/Accessibility?source_id=2e839447-f07a-482e-9f2d-17a06e3d6a0d&source_type=em&c=oH19EXeW_j66TIVAcSHrX7rhhSfMPvwcOjrE4t8JrTbF51dH7MEg4Q==.
Montana pays $60k to settle public records case over pipeline docs

HELENA (AP) — The state of Montana has paid more than $60,000 to the ACLU of Montana to settle a case over its refusal to release documents related to the state's preparations for anticipated protests against the proposed Keystone XL oil pipeline that was to cross northeastern Montana. State records show the settlement between the Division of Criminal Justice, the Department of Disaster and Emergency Services and the ACLU was approved last September, the Montana State News Bureau reported. The case was dismissed in October. The payment covered the ACLU's attorney's fees and court costs. The ACLU sued in February 2020 after records...
Legals for February, 26 2022

No. 28373 REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES The ROUND BUTTE WATER COMPANY (RBWC) in Ronan, Lake County, Montana is soliciting proposals from engineering firms for Engineering Services for a Water Main Replacement project. The RBWC will require assistance with design, bidding process, and construction contract administration for completion of approximately 2400 LF of water main replacement and associated improvements to the water system. A survey has been completed and can be provided to the selected engineer. All design work will be in accordance with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, Montana Public Works, Montana Public Works Standard Specifications...
Claire Ellen Langlois (Baker) Fraser, 50

Claire Fraser, 50, passed at her residence in Kalispell on Dec. 18, 2021. A memorial is scheduled for March 4, 2022, 10 a.m., to be held at Crossroads Christian Fellowship, 7465 Montana Hwy. 35, Bigfork. All friends of Claire and the family are invited to attend. Claire was born Aug. 3, 1971, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Ira Thomas Langlois Sr. and Lavora “Tommy” Mae Curtis. Her father passed just prior to her birth and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Robert “Bob” D. Baker Sr. The family moved to the Kalispell area in 1975, purchased Kienas Ranch west of...
Daily Inter Lake

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Despite a recent interpretation of Montana state law that aerial hunting of wolves is not prohibited, doing so runs afoul of federal law. Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks argued in state District Court recently that state law does not prohibit aerial hunting of wolves. FWP's arguments came as legal justification for the agency removing language from the state's wolf regulations that had stated hunting wolves from aircraft was barred. The agency says that inclusion of that language in the regulations for a decade was an error. In response to media reporting on the case, a number of readers...
