Analysis: what weapons is Russia deploying in Ukraine invasion?

By Peter Beaumont
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
The Russian TOS-1 heavy flame thrower system was first deployed in Afghanistan.

Footage captured by a CNN crew of the deployment of a T0S-1 heavy flame thrower system which was filmed being transported towards the Ukrainian border on Saturday has focused increased attention on what weapons Russia is beginning to deploy and how indiscriminate they are.

The TOS-1, nicknamed the “Buratino” – the Russian version of Pinocchio – for its big nose, is one of the most feared weapons systems in Russia’s conventional armoury, a multiple launch rocket system mounted on the chassis of a T-72 tank capable of firing thermobaric rockets which use oxygen from the surrounding air to generate a high-temperature explosion.

First deployed by the Soviet military in Afghanistan, the TOS-1 was used most recently in Syria. The deployment of the TOS-1 comes as Russian forces and separatist allies have already used the indiscriminate BM-21 “Grad” multiple launch rocket system during the course of their invasion of Ukraine including in the country’s east and in the country’s south. They appear to have been deployed around Kharkiv where images of a destroyed BM-21 and a dead Russian serviceman have circulated.

The T0S-1 in Moscow during a victory day military parade. Photograph: Valery Sharifulin/Tass

The Bellingcat investigative website has also been collecting evidence of the suspected use of Uragan and Smerch cluster rockets and their submunitions from the current fighting in Ukraine.

The use of both multiple launch rocket systems and cruise missiles against civilian areas during the invasion has already been condemned. “The Russian military has shown a blatant disregard for civilian lives by using ballistic missiles and other explosive weapons with wide area effects in densely populated areas,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general.

She warned: “Some of these attacks may be war crimes. The Russian government, which falsely claims to use only precision-guided weapons, should take responsibility for these acts.”

While many of the weapons systems so far used during the Russian invasion have been largely conventional – including versions of the T-72 tank and BMP3 armoured fighting vehicles – and Mi8 and Ka-52 helicopters, concern has been raised over the Russian use of Kalibr cruise missiles, particularly against built up areas.

There have been reports of Kalibrs – which can be fired from ships, aircraft and submarines – being used against Kyiv and also against the southern port city of Odesa.

