What a difference a few months make. For North Hunterdon junior 106-pounder Logan Wadle, the difference between December and March could hardly be exaggerated. “I was just back from shoulder surgery,” said Wadle, one of seven Lion qualifiers for Thursday’s NJSIAA state tournament that starts at 2 p.m. at Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall. “I wasn’t at my right weight yet. I was heavy, going slow, and not even close to wrestling shape.”

6 HOURS AGO