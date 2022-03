Son Ye Jin made a number of revelations about her 20 years in the entertainment business. Son Ye Jin pours her heart out in the latest episode of tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. Hyun Bin’s fiancée doesn’t only promote her new JTBC drama, Thirty-Nine; she also talks about the hardships she has gone through in her more than 20 years in the business.

WORLD ・ 13 DAYS AGO