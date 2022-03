A relative quiet weekend for movie releases means the domestic box office winners will stay largely the same, a week before the next superhero-film splash arrives. Adventure film (and videogame adaptation) Uncharted (NYSE:SONY) ruled grosses last weekend with $44 million ($51.3 million counting the President's Day holiday), and it's set to repeat there, with only one smaller-profile film headed for wide release. And the second-best film is set again to be Channing Tatum's Dog (OTC:MGMB), which posted a solid second place a week ago with $14.9 million ($17.4 million for the long weekend).

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO