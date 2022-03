If there were any lingering concerns that a World Rally Championship without Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier would lack any sparkle, then a pulsating Swedish event firmly put those doubts to bed. The WRC's new hybrid era kicked off with a blockbuster on the Monte Carlo Rally, thanks to Loeb versus Ogier providing a hard act for the championship's new guard to follow on what would be the first round since Rally GB 2006 without at least one of the Sebastiens.

