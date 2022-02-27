ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Real ‘Mindhunter’ John Douglas recalls meeting ‘sadist’ killer Larry Gene Bell: ‘He wanted to be in control’

By Stephanie Nolasco
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Douglas can recall the moment he sat down face to face with one of the most sadistic killers he’s ever encountered. Larry Gene Bell, an electrician’s assistant, was caught by police after they connected him to an imprint of a phone number found on a will he forced 17-year-old Shari...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Missouri man recalls being wrongly convicted of brutal murder in 'The Real Killer' podcast: ‘I lost all hope’

After spending 36 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit, Rodney Lincoln is now sharing his story. The 77-year-old's wrongful conviction has been analyzed in a true-crime podcast from AYR Media and iHeartMedia, "The Real Killer," hosted by Daytime Emmy-nominated producer and writer Leah Rothman. The series investigates one of the most gruesome crimes in Missouri history, and it features new interviews with those closely connected to the case.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Las Vegas mom of 4-year-old found in freezer says she was always handcuffed, endured abuse from suspect

A Las Vegas woman whose son was found dead in a freezer Tuesday says she endured months of abuse from her boyfriend, who has been arrested and charged with the boy’s death. Las Vegas police officers arrested Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, after the woman secretly instructed her daughter to pass a note detailing the abuse to her teacher, who then forwarded it to law enforcement. The note also explained the woman had not been allowed to see her 4-year-old son, whom she last saw in December, before his body was found.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

Hulk Hogan, 68, had to buy his ex-wife Jennifer McDaniel, 48, a car and leave her with ZERO payments under the terms of their divorce

Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jeffrey Donovan Returns to 'Law & Order' but This Time It's Permanent

Actor Jeffrey Donovan kind of has resting legal-show face. Perhaps it's because he spent seven seasons as CIA operative Michael Westen on Burn Notice. Maybe he just looks familiar, since Jeffrey has stopped by the Law & Order set once or twice over the course of his career. Either way, he's the perfect addition to the Law & Order revival. Who will Jeffrey Donovan be playing on the show this time around?
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

'Lucifer' Actor Kather Sei Charged With Fatal Fentanyl-Laced Overdose After Being Linked To Drug Delivery Service

Lucifer actor Kather Sei has been charged after allegedly delivering fentanyl-laced pills that led to a fatal overdose while working for a drug trafficking ring. Radar has learned the 36-year-old — whose real name is Mucktarr Kather Sei —was arrested in Los Angeles on Saturday. He is being accused of working with a woman who ran a drug delivery service. The female has been identified as Mirela Todorova, also known by her street name “Mimi."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Larry Gene Bell
CBS Miami

Hollywood Family Mourning Loss Of Two Children & Father

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A devastating loss for Anne Marie Dolce. Her 2-year-old son Tyler, 5-year-old daughter Emmie and husband Wes all drowned Thursday while playing in the pool together as they often did. “They were all full of love, that’s the only word I can use to describe is love,” Anne said. Anne clings to memories of her children, beaming while remembering how Tyler liked to dance and play. “Very active, very playful. He liked to run around.  He thought he was some sort of super hero.  He was my super hero,” she said. Clutching Emmie’s purse, she said Emmie loved her unicorn purse, art...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Variety

‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Charles Dance Cast in ‘Washington Black’ at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Charles Dance has been cast in Hulu’s “Washington Black” in the recurring role of James Wilde. James is the father of Erasmus and Titch (Tom Ellis) Wilde. He is described as an esteemed scientist and inventor whose shadow looms over the entire story, bearing down with the enormous weight of patriarchy, empire and duty. At his core, Wilde is a man fighting to give himself permission to love the way he must, even as he reckons with his failings as a father. Throughout the series, he will attempt to reconcile those things without destroying...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Gene#Serial Killer#Fox News Digital#Justice#Cbs
Variety

‘Bloom County’ to Bring Opus, Bill the Cat and the Rest of the Comic Strip to Fox As an Animated Series in Development

Click here to read the full article. Ack! Bill the Cat, Opus and the rest of Berkeley Breathed’s “Bloom County” universe are heading to Fox. The comic strip, created and written by Berkeley Breathed, is being developed as an animated series at Fox, through its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, as well as Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment. Just like the strip, the TV version of “Bloom County” will center “on a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the world’s last boarding house in the world’s most forgotten place...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fox News

Fox News

719K+
Followers
144K+
Post
611M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy