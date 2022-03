Mike Marcou has always been there for his players. So now the PAL Junior Islanders want to be there for their ailing coach. The Junior Islanders, along with the Long Island Gulls, are hosting a hockey charity event on Wednesday at Northwell Health Ice Center in East Meadow. It will benefit the American Cancer Society and Hockey Fights Cancer as well as Marcou, the head coach of the Junior Islanders’ National Collegiate Development Conference squad who is battling cancer.

EAST MEADOW, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO