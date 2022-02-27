Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just another day at office

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl and the Sharks are officially talking about a contract extension. In other news, Mario Ferraro is expected to miss six to eight weeks after taking a hit from Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall in a game this past Saturday. Meanwhile, head coach Bob Boughner spoke recently about just how important James Reimer has been for the team this season, though unfortunately, the veteran netminder went down with an injury shortly after those comments.
