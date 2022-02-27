ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just another day at office

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vasilevskiy stopped 26 shots in a 3-2 win over Nashville in Saturday's...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

Red Wings snap Hurricanes' win streak behind Lucas Raymond's late goal

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Red Wings converted after the Hurricanes, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were called for too many men on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Two helpers in Sunday's win

Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Oilers. Carolina did all its scoring in the first period, but that's all the support Frederik Andersen would need. Svechnikov also chipped in three shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating, and the 21-year-old continues to march toward stardom with 22 goals and 50 points through 49 games.
NHL
Reuters

Jets blow 4-goal lead, still beat Canadiens by 4

Andrew Copp provided the tiebreaking score late in the second period and Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets overcame blowing a four-goal lead to cool off the visiting Montreal Canadiens with an 8-4 victory on Tuesday. After Josh Anderson scored Montreal’s fourth straight goal...
NHL
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Lightning, March 1

The set-up The Sens (19-27-5) concluded its four-game homestand Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens. Tampa Bay (34-11-6) beat Nashville 3-2 Saturday night in their Stadium Series matchup at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The Bolts are currently on a four-game win streak. After...
NHL
NHL

Steven Stamkos named NHL's Third Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Feb. 28, 2022) - Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 27. THIRD STAR - STEVEN STAMKOS, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Stamkos posted 2-2-4 in...
NHL
#Just Another Day#Lightning
NESN

Detroit Red Wings Are Expected to Go with Alex Nedeljkovic in Net Against the Carolina Hurricanes

According to Detroit Red Wings’ digital reporter Daniella Bruce, Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. Nedeljkovic was the first goalie off the ice, which usually indicates that he’ll get the nod between the pipes. He has a 14-15-5 record, a .903 save percentage, and a 3.14 goals-against average in 37 games this season.
NHL
Newsday

Mathew Barzal out of Isles' lineup with lower-body injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mathew Barzal is no longer injury free in his NHL career. The Islanders’ top-line center was out of the lineup as they continued a five-game road trip on Sunday night against the Ducks at Honda Center. Barzal exitied Saturday night’s 5-2 loss to the Kings with a lower-body injury.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rally to beat Senators after another slow start

TAMPA — The Lightning talked about their showing in Saturday’s Stadium Series game being a momentum-builder as they enter a difficult final stretch of the regular season. The game in front of nearly 69,000 fans had a playoff feel, and the Lightning’s top players stepped up in a national spotlight.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Detroit News

'We found a way': Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina

Detroit — So Saturday you had a deluge of goals, little defense, and shoddy goaltending, all from both teams. And fans loved the craziness, all the goals. Tuesday, the Red Wings played more of a real hockey game, much less fireworks and big plays, but the result was likely fine with Wings' fans — a 4-3 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference leading Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
Fox News

Brayden Point has goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Senators

Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak and...
NHL
Fox News

Jets outlast Canadiens' flurry of goals for win

Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday night. It's the first time in NHL history that a team has blown a four-goal lead only to win by four goals. Pierre-Luc...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
Fox News

Reilly Smith scores 2, Golden Knights top Sharks to give Peter DeBoer 500th win

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. "It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,"...
NHL
iheart.com

Lightning Knock Off Senators Tuesday Night

The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-11-6) defeated the Ottawa Senators (19-28-5) 5-2 on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. The Senators scored the first two goals of the game - on the first two shots of the first period - when Tyler Ennis and Zach Sanford both scored. The Lightning were able to tie the game before the first period ended with goals from Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point to make it into a new game.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets Barely Avoid Disaster in Pair of Wins Against NHL’s Worst Teams

The Winnipeg Jets avoided disaster Sunday and Tuesday with a pair of wins over the NHL’s two worst teams, but certainly teetered on the edge of the cliff in both. Jets Needed Third-Period Comeback to Defeat NHL’s Worst Team. On Sunday, the Jets rolled into Glendale for an...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sharks News & Rumors: Hertl, Ferraro, Reimer

In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, Tomas Hertl and the Sharks are officially talking about a contract extension. In other news, Mario Ferraro is expected to miss six to eight weeks after taking a hit from Boston Bruins forward Taylor Hall in a game this past Saturday. Meanwhile, head coach Bob Boughner spoke recently about just how important James Reimer has been for the team this season, though unfortunately, the veteran netminder went down with an injury shortly after those comments.
NHL

