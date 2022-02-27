Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Just another day at office

Svechnikov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Oilers. Carolina did all its scoring in the first period, but that's all the support Frederik Andersen would need. Svechnikov also chipped in three shots, four hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating, and the 21-year-old continues to march toward stardom with 22 goals and 50 points through 49 games.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO