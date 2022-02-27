Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight two-point game

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Red Wings converted after the Hurricanes, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were called for too many men on...
Mangiapane scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Mangiapane's first-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also set up Mikael Backlund's empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old Mangiapane has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 12 games, racking up nine goals and five helpers in that span. The Ontario native has 28 goals, 10 assists, 129 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 52 appearances this season.
NASHVILLE — An NHL game played outdoors is something that has to be seen to be truly believed. And after the Lightning’s Stadium Series game Saturday in Nashville, the team’s brass can see the potential of a game in Tampa as more of a reality than ever.
Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators. Ottawa surprisingly jumped out to a 2-0 lead before four minutes had elapsed in the first period, but Vasilevskiy didn't lose focus and calmly waited for his offense to get rolling. The 27-year-old goalie has won four straight starts, leaving him one victory shy of his fifth straight 30-win campaign, and his 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage keep him in the Vezina picture.
Andrew Copp provided the tiebreaking score late in the second period and Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets overcame blowing a four-goal lead to cool off the visiting Montreal Canadiens with an 8-4 victory on Tuesday. After Josh Anderson scored Montreal’s fourth straight goal...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and bolster their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored, and Bryan Rust added two assists in Pittsburgh’s...
Sidney Crosby came to the rescue for the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday night, as he scored the game-winner late in regulation against the Columbus Blue Jackets to give the Pens a 3-2 road victory. It wasn’t just any other game-winning goal. Crosby’s score gave him sole ownership of the 25th spot on the NHL’s all-time points list.
NEW YORK (Feb. 28, 2022) - Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 27. THIRD STAR - STEVEN STAMKOS, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Stamkos posted 2-2-4 in...
The set-up The Sens (19-27-5) concluded its four-game homestand Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens. Tampa Bay (34-11-6) beat Nashville 3-2 Saturday night in their Stadium Series matchup at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The Bolts are currently on a four-game win streak. After...
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 7-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Monday. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in three NHL games, all wins, against his brother, Quinn Hughes, and the Canucks. He scored his first NHL goal in a 1-0 win on Oct. 19, 2019, and then helped New Jersey win 2-1 on Nov. 10, 2019.
TAMPA — The Lightning talked about their showing in Saturday’s Stadium Series game being a momentum-builder as they enter a difficult final stretch of the regular season. The game in front of nearly 69,000 fans had a playoff feel, and the Lightning’s top players stepped up in a national spotlight.
Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
Detroit — So Saturday you had a deluge of goals, little defense, and shoddy goaltending, all from both teams. And fans loved the craziness, all the goals. Tuesday, the Red Wings played more of a real hockey game, much less fireworks and big plays, but the result was likely fine with Wings' fans — a 4-3 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference leading Carolina Hurricanes.
Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak and...
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Raymond's 16th goal came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
Comments / 0