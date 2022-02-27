Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight two-point game

Mangiapane scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Mangiapane's first-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also set up Mikael Backlund's empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old Mangiapane has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 12 games, racking up nine goals and five helpers in that span. The Ontario native has 28 goals, 10 assists, 129 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 52 appearances this season.

