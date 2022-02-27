ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Third straight two-point game

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Nashville in the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Red Wings snap Hurricanes' win streak behind Lucas Raymond's late goal

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Red Wings converted after the Hurricanes, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were called for too many men on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Andrew Mangiapane: Scores in third straight game

Mangiapane scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild. Mangiapane's first-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he also set up Mikael Backlund's empty-netter in the third. The 25-year-old Mangiapane has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last 12 games, racking up nine goals and five helpers in that span. The Ontario native has 28 goals, 10 assists, 129 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 52 appearances this season.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikita Kucherov
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Reels off fourth straight win

Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators. Ottawa surprisingly jumped out to a 2-0 lead before four minutes had elapsed in the first period, but Vasilevskiy didn't lose focus and calmly waited for his offense to get rolling. The 27-year-old goalie has won four straight starts, leaving him one victory shy of his fifth straight 30-win campaign, and his 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage keep him in the Vezina picture.
NHL
Reuters

Jets blow 4-goal lead, still beat Canadiens by 4

Andrew Copp provided the tiebreaking score late in the second period and Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets overcame blowing a four-goal lead to cool off the visiting Montreal Canadiens with an 8-4 victory on Tuesday. After Josh Anderson scored Montreal’s fourth straight goal...
NHL
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crosby’s late goal lifts Penguins over Blue Jackets 3-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sidney Crosby scored with 2:14 left to rally Pittsburgh over the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and bolster their hold on second place in the Metropolitan Division. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, Chad Ruhwedel also scored, and Bryan Rust added two assists in Pittsburgh’s...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning
NHL

Steven Stamkos named NHL's Third Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Feb. 28, 2022) - Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 27. THIRD STAR - STEVEN STAMKOS, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Stamkos posted 2-2-4 in...
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY 5: Senators @ Lightning, March 1

The set-up The Sens (19-27-5) concluded its four-game homestand Saturday night with a 2-1 loss to the Canadiens. Tampa Bay (34-11-6) beat Nashville 3-2 Saturday night in their Stadium Series matchup at Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans. The Bolts are currently on a four-game win streak. After...
NHL
NHL

Devils score seven, chase Halak in win against Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in a 7-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Prudential Center on Monday. He has three points (two goals, one assist) in three NHL games, all wins, against his brother, Quinn Hughes, and the Canucks. He scored his first NHL goal in a 1-0 win on Oct. 19, 2019, and then helped New Jersey win 2-1 on Nov. 10, 2019.
NHL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning rally to beat Senators after another slow start

TAMPA — The Lightning talked about their showing in Saturday’s Stadium Series game being a momentum-builder as they enter a difficult final stretch of the regular season. The game in front of nearly 69,000 fans had a playoff feel, and the Lightning’s top players stepped up in a national spotlight.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
Detroit News

'We found a way': Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina

Detroit — So Saturday you had a deluge of goals, little defense, and shoddy goaltending, all from both teams. And fans loved the craziness, all the goals. Tuesday, the Red Wings played more of a real hockey game, much less fireworks and big plays, but the result was likely fine with Wings' fans — a 4-3 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference leading Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
Fox News

Brayden Point has goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Senators

Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak and...
NHL
FOX Sports

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Raymond's 16th goal came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Eligible for home games March 7

Irving (not injury related) may be eligible to play in Brooklyn's home game against the Knicks on March 13 after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that the plan is to remove the vaccination requirements starting Monday, March 7th. Adams hinted at the potential removal of the city's...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy