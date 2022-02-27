ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Love Looks Like (Feb. 27)

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday Stories has celebrated love all month long! Check out the final week of photos...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

L.A. Weekly

Here’s What Disneyland Mask Rules Will Look Like Starting Feb. 17

Starting Thursday, February 17, the mask requirements at Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure will be dropped in most situations. As written, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks for indoor areas such as the park’s rides, or restaurants, while unvaccinated individuals are still being asked to wear masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic’ Finds Its Madonna In Evan Rachel Wood; First Look

Click here to read the full article. Evan Rachel Wood (HBO’s Westworld, Phoenix Rising) will star alongside Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Roku announced today, stepping into the role of Madonna. Roku made the announcement via Instagram, sharing a first-look photo captioned: “First look 🌟 Evan Rachel Wood is joining Daniel Radcliffe in #WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story as the one and only Madonna!” Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. The buzzy upcoming biopic promises to hold nothing back and explore every facet of his life,...
MOVIES
Vibe

Willie Taylor Says ‘Making The Band’ Set Its Artists Up To Fail

Click here to read the full article. Making the Band captivated viewers during its reign as one of the top music-driven reality franchises of its time, with millions of fans tuning in to follow the various storylines and careers of the artists and groups who were introduced via the show. All of the acts that Making the Band spawned reached some level of commercial success, however, the journey to stardom, which was witnessed in real-time, was rough and often humiliating. Fans of Making the Band recently brought this up on social media, resulting in the show becoming a trending topic. One...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton stuns in gorgeous beach photo as she announces exciting new venture

"Paris in love" indeed! The Paris Hilton shared a heartfelt picture with her new husband, Carter Reum, and they couldn't be more adorable. The sweet picture features the two snuggled together for the snap, with an incredibly serene and picture-perfect beach as the background. As they posed in their fabulous tropical outfits, fans immediately deemed them couple goals.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

LaKeith Stanfield trends after wearing lace stockings (photos)

LaKeith Stanfield caught the attention of many people on Feb. 28 after he posted a picture on Instagram wearing a pair of black lace knee-highs. The picture is a part of a series in his cover debut with Replica Man Magazine. In the picture, Stanfield is sitting next to a dresser with his arm resting on it. He’s dressed in a black shirt, black blazer and has his legs crossed as he’s looking away from the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessComings & Goings

Chance has finally agreed to seek help for his PTSD and The Young and the Restless has cast soap opera alum Jeremiah Jahi to step into the role of Dr. Huffman. Viewers can expect to first see the actor on Thursday, March 3, when Chance arrives for his initial session.
CELEBRITIES

