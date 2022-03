Pete Davidson posted a video on Instagram that has fans thinking he took a dig at Kanye. In the clip shared from Martin Scorsese's 1982 film "The King of Comedy," Robert De Niro said, "Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime." Now, since it has gotten so much attention, Pete has deleted his account. This is not the last time Pete went silent on the platform. Before this, he was off of it for four years. Do you think Pete will ever get a break from Kanye?

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO