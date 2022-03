Top Performer - Kalle Rovanpera and Jonne Halttunen. There is a case to be made for Kalle Rovanpera's third WRC win, alongside co-driver Jonne Halttunen, as his best yet and perhaps the most telling for the future. Rovanpera scored a maiden win on gravel in Estonia and blitzed the field at his Acropolis debut last year, but this win is his first having to open the road on an event.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO