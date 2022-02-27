ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA roundup: Ja Morant’s career night lifts Grizzlies past Bulls

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOVO1_0eQQ4OzA00

Ja Morant scored a franchise-record and career-high 46 points while outdueling DeMar DeRozan and leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-110 victory over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Steven Adams contributed 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as Memphis snapped a two-game slide. Desmond Bane added 12 points and Tyus Jones scored 11 for the Grizzlies.

DeRozan scored 31 points to extend his streak of 30-point outings to 10, one shy of the franchise mark set by Michael Jordan during the 1986-87 season. Jordan also had a 10-game streak during the 1990-91 campaign.

Zach LaVine scored 28 points and Coby White added 15 for the Bulls, who had a six-game winning streak halted. Javonte Green tallied 12 points and Nikola Vucevic registered 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Celtics 113, Pistons 104

Jaylen Brown had 27 points and Jayson Tatum contributed 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as Boston extended its road winning streak to seven games with a win over Detroit.

Payton Pritchard supplied 19 points and six assists off the bench for the Celtics, who have won 11 of their past 12 games. They avenged the lone defeat during that stretch — Detroit’s 112-111 win in Boston on Feb. 16.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 25 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Cory Joseph had 15 points, Marvin Bagley scored 14 and Saddiq Bey added 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Nuggets 115, Kings 110

Monte Morris had 21 points and hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final minute as host Denver beat Sacramento.

Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, Aaron Gordon had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Will Barton had 13 points for the Nuggets, who have won five straight.

De’Aaron Fox had 26 points and 10 assists, Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 16 rebounds, Harrison Barnes scored 24 points, Justin Holiday added 15 and Jeremy Lamb 12 for Sacramento, which has lost four in a row.

Nets 126, Bucks 123

Kyrie Irving finished with a season-high 38 points and Brooklyn overcame a seven-point, fourth-quarter deficit as it defeated Milwaukee in a rematch of a 2021 Eastern Conference semifinal matchup.

Irving shot 14-for-26 and added five rebounds and five assists. Brooklyn’s Seth Curry tallied 19 points, Andre Drummond posted 17 points and 12 rebounds, Bruce Brown went for 15 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 11.

Bobby Portis tied his season high with 30 points thanks to a career-high eight 3-pointers. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points (on 8-of-20 shooting), 14 rebounds and six assists, Khris Middleton had 25 points and seven assists, and Jrue Holiday contributed 19 points and seven assists.

Hawks 127, Raptors 100

Trae Young had 25 of his 41 points in the first half and added 11 assists as Atlanta defeated visiting Toronto.

Onyeka Okongwu added 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Hawks, who have won 10 of their past 12 home games.

De’Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic each contributed 14 points for Atlanta. Fred VanVleet had 20 of his 24 points in the first half and added nine assists for the Raptors, who have lost two in a row.

Cavaliers 92, Wizards 86

Cleveland overcame a game-high 34 points by Kyle Kuzma to grind out a victory over visiting Washington.

Lauri Markkanen, in just his second game back after missing 11 with a sprained ankle, paced the Cavs with 23 points and six rebounds. The 7-footer was 6 of 9 from behind the arc.

For Cleveland, Cedi Osman finished with 19 points and five assists, while center Jarrett Allen contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds and forward Evan Mobley added 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks.

Heat 133, Spurs 129

Bam Adebayo poured in 36 points, 26 of them in the second half, as Miami survived an early haymaker from visiting, short-handed San Antonio.

The Heat rallied from 16 points down in the first quarter and led by a bucket heading to the fourth.The loss left San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich one win shy of tying the league record for most coaching victories. Popovich has 1,333 wins, one short of Don Nelson.

Jimmy Butler and Herro added 27 points each, with Herro recording his 21st game with 20 or more points off the bench this season, tops in the league. Kyle Lowry recorded 13 points and 10 assists for Miami, which leads the Eastern Conference, has won three games in a row and eight of its past nine.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Lauri Markkanen
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Andre Drummond
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Doesn't Care About Lakers Fans Booing Him At The Home Court: "I Got Three Beautiful Kids At My House, My Wife. I Ain’t Taking That Home."

Russell Westbrook has been under massive scrutiny this season. The 2017 MVP has massively underperformed since joining the Lakers and has been a big problem for the squad in the way that he plays. His lack of chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis has been one of the many problems his arrival has generated for the Lakers this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#The Memphis Grizzlies#Chicago Bulls#Pistons 104 Jaylen Brown#Celtics#Monte Morris#Justin Holiday
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers sign 2 promising young players, cut DeAndre Jordan

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly planning on signing two players to their roster while also releasing veteran big man DeAndre Jordan. D.J. Augustin is 34 years old and has had many stops in an NBA career that began in 2008. The Lakers will be the 11th different team that the veteran has played for, with his most recent stop with the Houston Rockets over parts of the past two seasons.
NBA
The Spun

James Harden Has A Scary Message For The NBA

James Harden made his triumphant return to the basketball court as a new member of the Philadelphia 76ers in wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. And he has a message for the rest of the NBA. Speaking to the media after the 125-109 win over the Knicks,...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers waive DeAndre Jordan, get help for LeBron James

One day after being blown out by 25 points at home to the New Orleans Pelicans — and two weeks after standing pat at the 2022 NBA Trade Deadline — the Los Angeles Lakers have made some roster moves. The reeling Lakers will reportedly waive DeAndre Jordan and plan to sign veteran point guard D.J. Augustin, along with forward Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Used To Douse Rookies With A Bucket Full Of His Own Urine

Shaquille O'Neal is widely known as a jokester by the NBA community. On his podcast, and on the 'Inside the NBA' show, the Big Diesel is always the source of laughter and smiles. Unsurprisingly, it was often that way in the locker room as well back when O'Neal was still...
NBA
The Spun

Video: Jeanie Buss’s Reaction To Lakers Loss Goes Viral

Even Lakers president Jeanie Buss couldn’t stomach the Lakers 123-95 loss to the Zion-less Pelicans Sunday night. Buss could be seen leaving the her seat well before the final buzzer sounded, with Los Angeles down 25 to New Orleans in the third quarter. The 27-33 Lakers continue to slip...
NBA
SB Nation

Nikola Jokic threw a brilliant, no-look pass that somehow didn’t count as an assist

It’s easy to take Nikola Jokic’s casual brilliance for granted. With his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. essentially out with injuries all year, the Denver Nuggets’ idea of a successful season is just staying out of the play-in tournament. We’ve never got to see peak Jokic helm a playoff run with a healthy team, and it feels like some NBA fans hold it against him.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on Jordan Poole after Mavs meltdown

Playing without Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors built up a 21-point lead against the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Warriors melted down in the fourth quarter and suffered an ugly 107-101 loss. The Dubs’ bench was especially poor in the defeat, with Jordan Poole scoring just four points and missing all seven of his shot attempts in only 19 minutes despite Thompson’s absence.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

44K+
Followers
38K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy