One pan meals, like this delicious sausage sheet pan dinner, are one of my biggest secrets, when it comes to making my family healthy, homemade dinners during the week!. You can’t beat the combination of savory, juicy sausage, and earthy vegetables, like potato, peppers, yellow squash, and zucchini! With all these fresh vegetables, this is one of my favorite recipes to make after a trip to the farmers market!

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO