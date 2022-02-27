ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lone Star Conference Rugby Playoffs hit Corpus Christi for the first time

KIII TV3
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClinton DeWitt volunteered his time and experience. He's...

www.kiiitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Texas primaries

The first primaries of the 2022 midterm election season took place in Texas on Tuesday, shaping the field for November’s general elections. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Beto O’Rourke (D) predictably won their parties’ primaries for the gubernatorial nomination, while progressives saw a major win in the 35th Congressional District and Republican Hispanic women saw victories in South Texas.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawaii#Rugby#Sports
The Hill

Paralympics won't ban Russians, Belarusians from competing

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Wednesday that it will allow competitors from Russia and Belarus to compete in the Winter Paralympics beginning Friday, though they will not be able to compete under their nations' flags because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The athletes from Russia and Belarus, which...
SPORTS
CBS News

Russian oligarchs moving yachts as U.S. tracks down assets

Yachts owned by Russian billionaires are on the move as the U.S. and its allies seek to hunt down the assets of Russia's wealthiest in direct response to the invasion of Ukraine. The wealthiest Russian money – including Russian President Vladimir Putin's — has pushed to sea. Data...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy