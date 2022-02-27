Mount defeats Central Connecticut; clinches home playoff game

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball won it’s final home game of the regular season on Saturday, 64-47 over Central Connecticut, and secured a home playoff game in the upcoming NEC Tournament.

The Mountaineers were lead by graduate student guards, Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz who had 17 and 14 points, respectively on Senior Day.

“It was pretty cool for them to go out on a high note,” said Mount head coach Antoine White. “They’re big-time performers and I knew they were going to put on a special performance today.”

Aryna Taylor contributed nine points in Mount’s victory, knocking down three of her six three-point attempts, in a game where the Mountaineers shot 45.5 percent from deep (10-22).

Defensively, it was another sound effort from the Mountaineers who held the Blue Devils to eight points in the second quarter and six points in the third quarter. It was also the second straight game that Mount held an opponent to under 50 points – the only two times Mount has done that this season against an NEC opponent.

Mount St. Mary’s won it’s final homestand going 2-0 against Sacred Heart (63-40) and now, Central Connecticut (64-47), with a chance to close out the regular season on three game win streak, after dropping two road games the previous week.

“After those two games, we all really had to look at ourselves in the mirror and be like ‘it’s time to turn the corner [and] we can’t have anymore games like that,'” said Bresee. “We just had two, almost 20 point, wins and I think we’re finally realizing that it’s time to go, so it’s a great feeling to go into, almost, playoffs with wins like that.”

Mount closes out the regular season on the road at Saint Francis U on Thursday, March 3rd.

