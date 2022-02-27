Winner’s Lounge: DeMarcus Cousins shows his true value in Denver’s win over Sacramento

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO