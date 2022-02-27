Winner’s Lounge: DeMarcus Cousins shows his true value in Denver’s win over Sacramento

Shaquille O'Neal was a horrific teammate to rookies back in the day ... so says Gary Payton, who claims the Big Diesel used to pour his waste on guys who were using the bathroom. Payton, who was Shaq's teammate for one year with the Lakers and then two years with...
Over All-Star weekend, LeBron James made headlines when he spoke about his future in the NBA. He expressed a desire to play with his son, Bronny, suggesting that whichever team ends of drafting the young stud would also be able to sign LeBron for close to nothing. It was hailed...
LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
There is no doubt that the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled this season. They are far away from being a championship team, and there is a chance that they will miss the playoffs entirely. Despite their awful season, LeBron James has still been putting up insane numbers. Currently, LeBron James...
One NBA insider recently indicated that people around the NBA believe the Los Angeles Lakers should trade both LeBron James and Anthony Davis. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst passed on the information during an episode of his podcast. “People in the league who have a lot of experience say they should...
There’s been smoke coming from the Los Angeles Lakers franchise throughout this season and it’s not hard to imagine there have been actual fires. In the middle of the Lakers’ embarrassing blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, team owner Jeanie Buss was seen very visibly walking out on her team:
The 25-year-old currently leads the team with 25.6 points, matching his team-leading total for the entirety of last season. He also ranks second in assists (4.6) and third in both three-point percentage (36.8) and free throw percentage (86.4). Booker missed the start of training camp this season due to being...
Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
We have seen the NBA expand a few times during its history, and expansion has helped the league to grow into what it is today. There are currently 30 teams in the league, with a few of those being added via expansion such as the Toronto Raptors. There have been...
The Russell Westbrook experiment in Los Angeles may be well on its way to being over. After an incredibly disappointing season thus far, the Los Angeles Lakers and Westbrook reportedly have “mutual interest” in parting ways this offseason. “In any case, there is mutual interest in finding Westbrook...
Tobias Harris’ role with the Philadelphia 76ers changed when James Harden joined the team, from being the second option on the offense to being relegated to third or even fourth. Instead of complaining, though, the veteran scorer is embracing the situation as he looks for other ways to make an impact.
INDIANAPOLIS — With his mentor Andrew Berry looking on in the crowd, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah took the podium as an NFL general manager for the first time at the 2022 NFL combine on Tuesday. The combine is about evaluating draft prospects, but it's also about a lot more than that....
DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
