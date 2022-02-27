Bucks' Bobby Portis: Explodes from three-point range

Morant recorded 52 points (22-30 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 118-105 victory over San Antonio. Morant was simply unstoppable against a frustrated Spurs defense, registering highlight after highlight, including a poster-worthy dunk over center Jakob Poeltl, an acrobatic buzzer-beater off a full-court out-of-bounds pass to end the second quarter and a three-pointer from near the logo in the first period. The incredibly efficient offensive performance came on the heels of a then-season-best 46-point effort Saturday, which came two games after a then-season-best 44-point effort just before the All-Star break. Morant's output Monday was the first 50-plus point performance in Grizzlies franchise history and capped a remarkable February during which the All-Star point guard averaged 33.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers across nine games.
