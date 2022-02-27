ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Explodes from three-point range

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Portis notched 30 points (11-18 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and 12 rebounds in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-123...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bucks' Bobby Portis: Records 20/10 double-double

Portis totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and 10 rebounds over 23 minutes during Monday's 130-106 win over the Hornets. Portis rattled off his second consecutive double-double Monday and his fourth double-double over the past five games. Although the recent acquisition of Serge Ibaka is a help to Milwaukee's interior, Portis appears to have a solid foothold with the first unit and will continue to put up respectable numbers at the five.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Explodes for career-best 52 points

Morant recorded 52 points (22-30 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Monday's 118-105 victory over San Antonio. Morant was simply unstoppable against a frustrated Spurs defense, registering highlight after highlight, including a poster-worthy dunk over center Jakob Poeltl, an acrobatic buzzer-beater off a full-court out-of-bounds pass to end the second quarter and a three-pointer from near the logo in the first period. The incredibly efficient offensive performance came on the heels of a then-season-best 46-point effort Saturday, which came two games after a then-season-best 44-point effort just before the All-Star break. Morant's output Monday was the first 50-plus point performance in Grizzlies franchise history and capped a remarkable February during which the All-Star point guard averaged 33.0 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers across nine games.
NBA
NBC Sports

Hachimura continues his blistering hot stretch from 3-point range

Rui Hachimura insists that shooting 3-pointers isn’t his game. But if it truly isn’t, he’s making secondary parts of his play look elementary. In the Wizards’ 116-113 win over the Pistons on Tuesday at Capital One Arena, he scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field. He went 3-of-3 from deep, though, as he continued his incredible streak from beyond the arc in the win.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Portis
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucks#Fg
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Scottie Pippen’s Comments About Michael Jordan Have Now Drawn A Response From Another NBA Icon

Scottie Pippen made serious waves last fall when he called out his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan. The retired athlete, via his memoir, claimed Jordan used ESPN’s The Last Dance to “glorify” himself and asserted that he “ruined” basketball. In the aftermath, fans and NBA veterans alike have weighed in on the matter. Now, the latest to provide a response is one of Pippen and Jordan’s former on-court rivals – Dominique Wilkins.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Frank Vogel Asked The Lakers Team To Pretend They Were Down By 15 Points While Being Down By 30: "Imagine Losing By So Much That You Pretend You're Down By Less Double Digits."

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

North Carolina aims to continue ascent vs. Syracuse

North Carolina seems to have it flowing again, and at an ideal juncture of the season. The Tar Heels will carry a three-game winning streak into Monday night's home finale against Syracuse at Chapel Hill, N.C. North Carolina (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remains in the chase for a share...
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Listed out for Tuesday

Thompson (illness) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against Minnesota. Thompson is still battling the non-COVID illness that sidelined him for Sunday's loss to Dallas, and he'll miss a second straight contest. It's not the most encouraging sign that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours ahead of time, though the hope is that he'll be able to return for Thursday's rematch with the Mavs in Dallas.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers waive center DeAndre Jordan, sign point guard DJ Augustin; 76ers expected to pursue big man, per report

The Los Angeles Lakers have made some tweaks to their roster before the final stretch of the season. On Tuesday, the team announced the addition of DJ Augustin as well as forward Wenyen Gabriel, who they signed to a two-way contract. To make room for the veteran point guard, the Lakers waived backup big man DeAndre Jordan. By swapping Jordan for Augustin, the Lakers are clearly placing an emphasis on guard play and shooting, as opposed to post play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy