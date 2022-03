PITTSBURGH — The Pitt football team is coming off its best season in 40 years. The Panthers won 11 games, their second Coastal title and their first ACC title. That is all in the past, though, and now that spring football workouts have officially begun the focus has to be on 2022. This is a message that seemed to be the theme of Monday's first practice as Pat Narduzzi and the players who met with the media all said some version of, "It is a new year."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO