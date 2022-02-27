ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

Suspect identified in death of 4-year-old girl

By Jonathan Taraya, Gurajpal Sangha
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01I0aI_0eQPzif700

Latest – Sunday, Feb. 27

1:52 p.m .

On Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman who is suspected of fatally assaulting a 4-year-old girl.

The sheriff’s communications center received a call on Feb. 13 from the Sacramento fire officials requesting help providing medical aid to a 4-year-old girl, who family identified as Kierra Wesley.

Wesley was found unresponsive at an apartment complex on 42nd Avenue near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0Giw_0eQPzif700
La Kreesha Frederick in a photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies and child abuse detectives said they spoke to 28-year-old La Kreesha Frederick, who was initially identified by Wesley’s family as the child’s stepmother.

Deputies said Frederick did not have legal custody of Wesley but was watching the child at the request of the child’s biological mother since October of last year.

During their investigation, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Frederick on Feb. 24.

Frederick was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on multiple charges, including one count of murder.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating the cause of Wesley’s death.

Deputies said Frederick will appear in court on Monday.

Original story below.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County family is trying to find the strength to understand why their 4-year-old daughter died.

“She was happy, happy going, intelligent,” Kierra Wesley’s father, Keon Wesley, told FOX40.

“She was very, very intelligent. She had a happy-go-lucky personality. She would light up the room,” added Kierra Wesley’s mother, Sierra Quarles.

Photos and memories are all that are left for the family as they try to understand why their time with their daughter was cut short.

FDA warns against using some infant formulas after hospitalizations, death

“She was basically like my baby,” Keon Wesley’s cousin, Tamara Dogens, told FOX40.

Her family said Kierra Wesley was staying with her stepmother and half-brother when she was found dead on Feb. 13.

“She was watching Kierra for me while I was moving places and I wasn’t able to see her,” Sierra Quarles said.

Family said while Kierra Wesley stayed at an apartment complex on 42nd Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard, she was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

“She went in the bathroom and she seen Kierra slumped over and he told Kierra to get up, she had to go to the bathroom. Kierra didn’t wake up, so she tapped Kierra, and said, ‘Kierra get up, I have to go to the bathroom,'” Dogens said, referencing Kierra Wesley’s stepmother. “And Kierra wasn’t moving fast enough, so she pushed her and she hit her head. And she was on the ground. And she used the restroom, washed her hands while Kierra was still on the ground.”

Family said moments later, Kierra Wesley died.

Doctors concerned kids missed routine vaccinations during pandemic

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office told FOX40 they will release more information on this case soon.

Jail records show a woman by the same name the family gave as Kierra Wesley’s stepmother was arrested Thursday night by the sheriff’s office, 11 days after Kierra Wesley died.

That woman is currently facing two felony counts of murder and assault resulting in the death of a child under 8 years of age. However, investigators have not specifically said the woman is responsible for Kierra Wesley’s death.

For those who would like to donate to Kierra Wesley’s family, tap or click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 10

Clarice Starling
3d ago

So what did this little Angel die from? Child abuse or Covid? These articles are always so poorly written you never get the complete story. RIP sweet and beautiful child. 🇺🇸🙏❤️

Reply(3)
8
Related
FOX40

Police: Man killed in shooting near Sacramento Executive Airport

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Police said a man died Monday night in a shooting near the Sacramento Executive Airport.   Officers responded to a shooting near 5900 24th Street around 8:14 p.m., Sacramento police said. When officers arrived, they located a man who had one gunshot wound.  After the man was aided by authorities and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police: Shots fired at off-duty deputy near Sacramento County Main Jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said someone shot at an off-duty deputy Tuesday morning in downtown Sacramento. According to Sacramento police, just after 5:50 a.m., officers were called to 5th and I streets for reports of a shooting. Police said they later learned an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was walking in the area when gunfire rang […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
FOX40

Missing Natomas teenager found safe, police report

The Latest – Tuesday, March 1: 4:30 p.m. Officials report that Jackson has been found and is safe. Original Story Below: SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — The family of a missing Natomas teenager asked the public for help Tuesday at a Sacramento City Hall press conference.  Jackson Glazier was reported missing Sunday around 4 p.m., Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person killed walking on Highway 99 in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A person was hit and killed Tuesday night on Highway 99 in South Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol reported the deadly crash on the southbound side of the roadway just before 10 p.m. A person walking on the highway was struck at the Mack Road over-crossing, the CHP wrote. CHP officials did […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Person injured after vehicle shot at in South Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — A male has life-threatening injuries after a vehicle was shot at on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office.  At around 1:15 p.m., officials said deputies were dispatched to the area of Hatch Road and Crows Landing Road in South Modesto after they received a report of a […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Murder
FOX40

‘Here to try to help you stay safe’: WEAVE offers resources for domestic violence victims

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Julie Bornhoeft with WEAVE, When Everyone Acts Violence Ends, talked to FOX40 after a deadly shooting that killed four people in Sacramento was described as a domestic violence situation. Bornhoeft is the chief strategy and sustainability officer at WEAVE. “Prevention has to be a key part,” Bornhoeft said. “We can’t only […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Crash near Turlock kills both drivers: CHP

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Monday morning when their vehicles crashed in an area just west of Turlock. The California Highway Patrol said it got a call about the crash around 5:45 a.m. According to CHP officials, a Subaru SUV heading west on West Main Avenue merged into the eastbound lane near South […]
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FDA
FOX40

Tips on how to talk to children about war and violence

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate the world stage, it’s leading to families having difficult conversations about war and violence.  “What we saw after big events, like 9/11 and other events, is that the images students see really stay with them. They can really traumatize students,” said Jennifer Robles. […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

FOX40

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy