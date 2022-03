PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the last thing most of us think about – but it should be a priority. That’s what CBS News Senior Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger says about saving for retirement. It’s really hard to think about when you’re under 45-years-old but she said it should be on the list when you get your first paycheck. “The easiest way to reach your retirement goals is to start as soon as you possibly can,” she said. “Fund retirement to the maximum of your ability.” One of her biggest suggestions is as you pay off debts such as student loans, credit...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO