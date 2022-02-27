ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Top 25 Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 20, 2022

By Andrea Hinds
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The top 25 stories of last week from across our network of sites: Cheatham County Source , Davidson County Source , Dickson County Source , Maury County Source , Robertson County Source , Rutherford Source , Sumner County Source , Williamson Source and Wilson County Source .

Willie Nelson Bringing Tour to Franklin

photo from FirstBank Amphitheater

Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th. Read More on Williamson Source.

Construction Begins on First Homes in Spring Hill’s June Lake Development

Rendering from Tudor Building Group

Construction has begun on the first 28 single-family homes in June Lake Æ , a 775-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill being master-planned by Southeast Venture. Read More on Williamson Source.

Home Development Exploding Around Bowie Park in Fairview

Not too long ago, Fairview was a sleepy little town where you could get away from the hustle and bustle of the city by buying a house tucked away in the woods. Not anymore. Read More on Williamson Source .

Joe and Dough Café to Open in Boro in Late March

Photo by Lee Rennick

Soon Murfreesboro will have another café and coffee shop where residents can pick up scratch-made breakfast pastries, omelets, waffles, soups, sandwiches, salads and their daily coffee fix. Read More on Rutherford Source .

15-Year-Old Arrested for Aggravated Assault on La Vergne Police Officer

MNPD Detectives early today charged a 15-year-old with aggravated assault on a Lavergne police officer, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest after a shot was fired as he attempted to evade apprehension. Read More on Rutherford Source .

Everything Coming to Disney Plus in March 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2022. Read More on Rutherford Source

5 Things to Know About the TV Series “1883”

The TV series “1883” is the prequel to the popular series “Yellowstone”. Here are some things you might not know about the series. Read More on Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Health Inspections for January 2022

These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Cheatham County Source

Jimmy Fallon Jumps on Stage at Two Nashville Venues for Impromptu Performances

Photo by Kristen Drum

Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More on Davidson County Source

It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen

Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! Read More on Davidson County Source

Farm To Tap Festival at TailGate Brewery to Take Place in March

Mark your calendar for the Farm To Tap Festival at TailGate Brewery (7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Read More on Davidson County Source

Monogram Foods Opens New Operations in Dickson Creating Hundreds of Jobs

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC (Monogram Foods) officials announced the company has established new operations in Dickson, Tennessee and will create nearly 400 new jobs. Read More on Dickson County Source

Mark Your Calendar for the Bloom Music and Arts Festival in Burns

Bloom Music and Arts Festival is an immersive electronic music experience hosted 30 minutes outside of Nashville on Pine Hill Farm (511 Pine Hill Rd, Burns, TN 37029) on Friday, April 8th – Sunday, April 10th. Read More on Dickson County Source

Close to Home Favorites: Discovering the Best Soups in Columbia

There are few things better than a hot bowl of delicious soup on a cold, rainy Tennessee day. Read More on Maury County Source

See Where Thrillist Says is the Best Day Trip From Nashville

Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More on Maury County Source

Columbia Man Arrested for Burglary in Franklin

An auto burglar is behind bars, and Franklin Police are crediting an alert citizen. Read More on Maury County Source

Springfield Electric and TVA EnergyRight Partner to Offer Home Uplift to Community

The Springfield Electric Department has announced a partnership with TVA EnergyRight® to offer the Home Uplift program to approximately 12 income-qualified homeowners in the Springfield Electric community. Read More on Robertson County Source

City of Springfield Now Offering a Special Needs Baseball League

The Springfield Parks & Recreation Department is proud to offer a new special needs baseball league for boys and girls of all ages this spring. Read More on Robertson County Source

5 Things to Know About Former Nashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne

Photo from NHL.com

The former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (now retired) returned to Nashville this week so the team could retire his jersey . Here are five things you might not know about Pekka Rinne. More on Robertson County Source

Sumner County Teacher Hits High Note at Pasadena Tournament of Roses

Ellis Middle School Orchestra and Choir Teacher, Sherie Grossman, can add another impressive accomplishment to her resume. Read More on Sumner County Source

Here’s Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Middle TN

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on March 2 this year. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced back to medieval Europe. Read More on Sumner County Source

Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin

@byh.gallatin Instagram

Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read More on Sumner County Source

In Case You Missed it: Actor Jason Momoa Visits Nashville

Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More on Wilson County Source

Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Service From BNA®

Allegiant announced new service from Nashville International Airport®. Read More on Wilson County Source

Cracker Barrel Expands Wine Offerings, Announces New Limited-Time Craft Beverages

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® is expanding its wine offerings and adding several delicious, limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu. Read More on Wilson County Source

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
