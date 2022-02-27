Top 25 Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 20, 2022
The top 25 stories of last week from across our network of sites: Cheatham County Source , Davidson County Source , Dickson County Source , Maury County Source , Robertson County Source , Rutherford Source , Sumner County Source , Williamson Source and Wilson County Source .
Willie Nelson Bringing Tour to Franklin
Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th. Read More on Williamson Source.
Construction Begins on First Homes in Spring Hill’s June Lake Development
Construction has begun on the first 28 single-family homes in June Lake Æ , a 775-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill being master-planned by Southeast Venture. Read More on Williamson Source.
Home Development Exploding Around Bowie Park in Fairview
Not too long ago, Fairview was a sleepy little town where you could get away from the hustle and bustle of the city by buying a house tucked away in the woods. Not anymore. Read More on Williamson Source .
Joe and Dough Café to Open in Boro in Late March
Soon Murfreesboro will have another café and coffee shop where residents can pick up scratch-made breakfast pastries, omelets, waffles, soups, sandwiches, salads and their daily coffee fix. Read More on Rutherford Source .
15-Year-Old Arrested for Aggravated Assault on La Vergne Police Officer
MNPD Detectives early today charged a 15-year-old with aggravated assault on a Lavergne police officer, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest after a shot was fired as he attempted to evade apprehension. Read More on Rutherford Source .
Everything Coming to Disney Plus in March 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2022. Read More on Rutherford Source
5 Things to Know About the TV Series “1883”
The TV series “1883” is the prequel to the popular series “Yellowstone”. Here are some things you might not know about the series. Read More on Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Health Inspections for January 2022
These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Cheatham County Source
Jimmy Fallon Jumps on Stage at Two Nashville Venues for Impromptu Performances
Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More on Davidson County Source
It’s Here – The Cheesiest Event Nashville Has Ever Seen
Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! Read More on Davidson County Source
Farm To Tap Festival at TailGate Brewery to Take Place in March
Mark your calendar for the Farm To Tap Festival at TailGate Brewery (7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Read More on Davidson County Source
Monogram Foods Opens New Operations in Dickson Creating Hundreds of Jobs
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC (Monogram Foods) officials announced the company has established new operations in Dickson, Tennessee and will create nearly 400 new jobs. Read More on Dickson County Source
Mark Your Calendar for the Bloom Music and Arts Festival in Burns
Bloom Music and Arts Festival is an immersive electronic music experience hosted 30 minutes outside of Nashville on Pine Hill Farm (511 Pine Hill Rd, Burns, TN 37029) on Friday, April 8th – Sunday, April 10th. Read More on Dickson County Source
Close to Home Favorites: Discovering the Best Soups in Columbia
There are few things better than a hot bowl of delicious soup on a cold, rainy Tennessee day. Read More on Maury County Source
See Where Thrillist Says is the Best Day Trip From Nashville
Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More on Maury County Source
Columbia Man Arrested for Burglary in Franklin
An auto burglar is behind bars, and Franklin Police are crediting an alert citizen. Read More on Maury County Source
Springfield Electric and TVA EnergyRight Partner to Offer Home Uplift to Community
The Springfield Electric Department has announced a partnership with TVA EnergyRight® to offer the Home Uplift program to approximately 12 income-qualified homeowners in the Springfield Electric community. Read More on Robertson County Source
City of Springfield Now Offering a Special Needs Baseball League
The Springfield Parks & Recreation Department is proud to offer a new special needs baseball league for boys and girls of all ages this spring. Read More on Robertson County Source
5 Things to Know About Former Nashville Predators Goalie Pekka Rinne
The former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (now retired) returned to Nashville this week so the team could retire his jersey . Here are five things you might not know about Pekka Rinne. More on Robertson County Source
Sumner County Teacher Hits High Note at Pasadena Tournament of Roses
Ellis Middle School Orchestra and Choir Teacher, Sherie Grossman, can add another impressive accomplishment to her resume. Read More on Sumner County Source
Here’s Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras in Middle TN
Mardi Gras will be celebrated on March 2 this year. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced back to medieval Europe. Read More on Sumner County Source
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read More on Sumner County Source
In Case You Missed it: Actor Jason Momoa Visits Nashville
Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More on Wilson County Source
Allegiant Announces New Nonstop Service From BNA®
Allegiant announced new service from Nashville International Airport®. Read More on Wilson County Source
Cracker Barrel Expands Wine Offerings, Announces New Limited-Time Craft Beverages
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® is expanding its wine offerings and adding several delicious, limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu. Read More on Wilson County Source
The post Top 25 Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 20, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source .
Comments / 0