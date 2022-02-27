Top 25 Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: February 20, 2022

The top 25 stories of last week from across our network of sites: Cheatham County Source , Davidson County Source , Dickson County Source , Maury County Source , Robertson County Source , Rutherford Source , Sumner County Source , Williamson Source and Wilson County Source .

Iconic performer Willie Nelson will perform at FirstBank Amphitheater on Friday, May 6th. Read More on Williamson Source.

Construction has begun on the first 28 single-family homes in June Lake Æ , a 775-acre mixed-use development in Spring Hill being master-planned by Southeast Venture. Read More on Williamson Source.

Not too long ago, Fairview was a sleepy little town where you could get away from the hustle and bustle of the city by buying a house tucked away in the woods. Not anymore. Read More on Williamson Source .

Soon Murfreesboro will have another café and coffee shop where residents can pick up scratch-made breakfast pastries, omelets, waffles, soups, sandwiches, salads and their daily coffee fix. Read More on Rutherford Source .

MNPD Detectives early today charged a 15-year-old with aggravated assault on a Lavergne police officer, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest after a shot was fired as he attempted to evade apprehension. Read More on Rutherford Source .

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in March 2022. Read More on Rutherford Source

The TV series “1883” is the prequel to the popular series “Yellowstone”. Here are some things you might not know about the series. Read More on Cheatham County Source

These are the January 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read More on Cheatham County Source

Jimmy Fallon was spotted on a couple of different stages in Nashville. Read More on Davidson County Source

Top Chefs, Food Trucks and Food Vendors Serving up the World’s Most Amazing (and Cheesiest!) Dish – America’s Own Mac and Cheese! Read More on Davidson County Source

Mark your calendar for the Farm To Tap Festival at TailGate Brewery (7300 Charlotte Pike Nashville, TN 37209) on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Read More on Davidson County Source

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Monogram Assembled Foods, LLC (Monogram Foods) officials announced the company has established new operations in Dickson, Tennessee and will create nearly 400 new jobs. Read More on Dickson County Source

Bloom Music and Arts Festival is an immersive electronic music experience hosted 30 minutes outside of Nashville on Pine Hill Farm (511 Pine Hill Rd, Burns, TN 37029) on Friday, April 8th – Sunday, April 10th. Read More on Dickson County Source

There are few things better than a hot bowl of delicious soup on a cold, rainy Tennessee day. Read More on Maury County Source

Thrillist recently published “The Absolute Best Day Trips for Getting Out of Nashville”, which featured cities four hours or less from Music City. Read More on Maury County Source

An auto burglar is behind bars, and Franklin Police are crediting an alert citizen. Read More on Maury County Source

The Springfield Electric Department has announced a partnership with TVA EnergyRight® to offer the Home Uplift program to approximately 12 income-qualified homeowners in the Springfield Electric community. Read More on Robertson County Source

The Springfield Parks & Recreation Department is proud to offer a new special needs baseball league for boys and girls of all ages this spring. Read More on Robertson County Source

The former Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (now retired) returned to Nashville this week so the team could retire his jersey . Here are five things you might not know about Pekka Rinne. More on Robertson County Source

Ellis Middle School Orchestra and Choir Teacher, Sherie Grossman, can add another impressive accomplishment to her resume. Read More on Sumner County Source

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on March 2 this year. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced back to medieval Europe. Read More on Sumner County Source

Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read More on Sumner County Source

Actor Jason Momoa recently spent some time in Nashville. Read More on Wilson County Source

Allegiant announced new service from Nashville International Airport®. Read More on Wilson County Source

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® is expanding its wine offerings and adding several delicious, limited-time drinks to its seasonal menu. Read More on Wilson County Source

