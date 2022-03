The Liberty High School Theatre Department will present “Mamma Mia!” based on the book by Catherine Johnson on March 3, 4, and 5. “Mamma Mia!” tells the story of Donna, an independent hotelier in the Greek islands, preparing for her daughter's wedding with the help of two old friends. Meanwhile, Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother's past in hope of meeting her real father and having him escort her down the aisle on her big day. Featuring the music of ABBA, this high-energy musical is full of laughs, dancing, and discovering what really matters in family and friendship.

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO