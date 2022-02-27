The Little Gay Shop presents Black and Queer AF

That is what Katie Cohen, operator of the Little Queer Library in Waltham had to say about the person or persons who have been taken a large amount of books from her library. On Feb. 16, the library was hit again by someone looking to take an unusual amount of books from the library, which stands outside Cohen's Trapelo Road home. Video footage shows what appears to be an older, white male, parking his vehicle across from the library in a bank parking lot, and making two separate trips across the street, taking an armful of books from the library on each trip, and then driving away.

WALTHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO