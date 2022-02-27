When Roger Federer claimed the first Dubai title in five years over Andy Murray

The latest public blow to under-fire Phil Mickelson was delivered before an unforeseen boost after Rory McIlroy called for clemency towards the six-time major champion. In December, Mickelson claimed he won the PGA Tour’s inaugural player impact program which rewards those who bring attention to the sport. It has now emerged Tiger Woods actually took the $8m top prize despite not hitting a shot in competition during 2021. “How is this possible?” asked Tour professional Kevin Na. Mickelson was second, which carries a $6m payout. Woods could not resist a social media jibe at his old adversary as the results were published. Five criteria – internet searches, earned media, social media, TV sponsor exposure and public awareness – were used to determine a top 10.

