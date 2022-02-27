ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Ukraine Fashion Project' helps 6 Ukrainian designers with NYC displays as they go into hiding

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BSnfF_0eQPv9cX00

Fashion designers from Ukraine are getting some help here in the U.S.

The "Ukraine Fashion Project," which was started last year by a fashion brand strategist from Los Angeles, has helped six Ukrainian designers get their work on display for sale in New York City just as they were going into hiding.

"They're all very well-developed in Ukraine, but just don't export very much here in the U.S. just yet," said fashion brand strategist Jen Sidary. "So initially, yes, it was to, you know, build awareness and get buyer orders. And now, of course, with what has happened this week with their neighbor invading their country, it's now a larger mission."

RELATED | Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks as 150,000 residents flee country

Small groups of Russian soldiers were reported Saturday in Kyiv, where the quiet was sporadically pierced by the sound of gunfire.

Sidary says she checks on the designers every day to make sure they are safe, and plans to continue helping them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Russian Soldiers Swipe Right On Ukrainian Women On Tinder: 'Funny But Scary'

Ukrainian Tinder saw an influx of Russian soldiers in the run-up to Russia's military invasion of its neighbor. Troops named Andrei, Alexander, Gregory, Michail, and even a bearded Chechen fighter nicknamed "Black" were among the dozens of profiles that popped up on the dating platform after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military forces into the Ukrainian territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Monday for "peacekeeping functions," The Sun reported.
POLITICS
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Society
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Fashion Design#Ukrainian#Nyc#Russian
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
The Independent

Kremlin website goes down as Russian TV channels ‘hacked to play Ukrainian songs’

The Kremlin’s website went down and Russian TV channels were “hacked to play Ukrainian songs” following a string of reported cyberattacks as Vladimir Putin’s attack on the country continued.Ukraine’s state telecommunications agency announced on Saturday that six Russian government websites, including the Kremlin’s, were down, according to The Kyiv Independent.The agency also stated that the Russian media regulator’s website had gone down, and that hackers had got Russian TV channels to play the Ukrainian music.Hacking collective Anonymous took to Twitter on Saturday morning and said that it was “at war with Russia. Stay tuned.”The latest move comes after the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

How likely is nuclear war with Russia and what weapons do they hold?

Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of a nuclear war this week after reminding the West of Russia’s powerful arsenal as he declared his intent to invade Ukraine. "Whoever tries to hinder us should know that Russia's response will be immediate,” Mr Putin said in his address to the nation. And it will lead you to such consequences that you have never encountered in your history," he added in a veiled threat.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy