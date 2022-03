Siena Saints (15-11, 12-6 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (12-15, 7-11 MAAC) BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits the Niagara Purple Eagles after Colby Rogers scored 26 points in Siena's 70-59 win over the Monmouth Hawks. The Purple Eagles are 5-4 in home games. Niagara is second in the MAAC in team...

LEWISTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO