Cincinnati Bearcats (18-13, 7-10 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (20-7, 11-4 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati will look to end its three-game road losing streak when the Bearcats play SMU. The Mustangs have gone 14-0 in home games. SMU is second in the AAC shooting 36.4% from deep, led by Stefan Todorovic shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO