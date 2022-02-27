ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine establishing foreign legion for volunteers from abroad - President

 3 days ago
KYIV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine is establishing a foreign "international" legion for volunteers from abroad, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.

"This will be the key evidence of your support for our country," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

3d ago

On Twitter: @DmytroKuleba - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Feb 27 2022 "Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too."

