NHL

Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson: Finds twine Saturday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stephenson scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. Stephenson got loose on a breakaway set up...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Remains out Tuesday

Martinez (face) will not participate in Tuesday's game against San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Martinez has missed the last 39 games while dealing with a facial injury. The 34-year-old has tallied three points over 11 appearances in 2021-22. With seven games on the Golden Knights' schedule through the first two weeks of March, Martinez will have plenty of opportunities to make a return in the immediate future whenever he is cleared to play.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Keegan Kolesar: Opens scoring Tuesday

Kolesar scored a goal, doled out three hits and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Kolesar converted on a crafty pass from Brett Howden at the 2:16 mark of the first period. This was Kolesar's second goal in his last four games, though he's more known for his physical play than his scoring. The 24-year-old's up to six goals, 18 points, 71 shots on net, 137 hits and 47 PIM in 53 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Conor Sheary: Finds twine in loss

Sheary scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Sheary tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, though the Maple Leafs added two goals after that to take a lead into the locker room. The 29-year-old Sheary had a decent February with two goals, three assists, 19 shots on net and a minus-4 rating in 10 games. The American winger has seen middle-six minutes for much of the season while racking up 12 goals, 12 assists, 82 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 45 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Dylan Coghlan: Serving as healthy scratch

Coghlan has overcome his illness but is a healthy scratch Tuesday versus the Sharks, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Coghlan was present at Monday's practice, indicating he's no longer dealing with an illness. The defenseman didn't have a guaranteed place in the lineup with the return of Zach Whitecloud from a foot injury, so Coghlan could end up being a healthy scratch often in the near future.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Light work in win

Lehner stopped 16 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. After missing the last five games with an upper-body injury, Lehner didn't face much of a challenge from the Sharks. The only goal he allowed was a bit of a lucky bounce for Noah Gregor early in the second period. Lehner reached the 20-win mark for the third time in his career -- he's now at 20-13-1 with a 2.81 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 35 games. The 30-year-old will likely resume his status as the Golden Knights' No. 1 goalie, as Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson combined to win just one game during Lehner's absence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jake Leschyshyn: Recalled from AHL

Leschyshyn was promoted from AHL Henderson on Tuesday. Leschyshyn has averaged 11:47 of ice time and tallied four points over 20 NHL appearances this season. The 22-year-old is coming from AHL Henderson, where he has 24 points over 31 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Tuesday

Pacioretty (lower body) will not participate in Tuesday's game against San Jose, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Coach DeBoer stated Pacioretty is not approaching a return soon, Granger adds. The 33-year-old missed Saturday's contest while dealing with a lower-body injury that he incurred in Friday's game against the Coyotes. He has averaged 16:47 -- 2:35 during the man advantage -- and logged six points over the last nine games.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Two goals in win

Smith scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Smith's line with Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson combined for the last two goals that propelled the Golden Knights to victory. The 30-year-old Smith was limited to five points in eight games in February, so his hot start to March is an encouraging sign. The winger has 16 tallies, 36 points, 141 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-6 rating in 52 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Contributes two assists

Karlsson provided a pair of assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks. Karlsson helped out on both of Reilly Smith's goals in the contest. Prior to Tuesday, Karlsson had produced just one assist in his last six outings. The Swedish center has reached the 20-point mark with 76 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 39 games this season. That's unusually quiet production from him, though he remains an all-situations center in a top-six role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' David Perron: Two goals in Sunday's win

Perron scored two goals, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-0 win over Chicago. He picked up the final two goals of the afternoon for the Blues, with the second somehow squeezing between Marc-Andre Fleury and the post early in the third period. Perron hasn't come close to matching the point-a-game pace he managed last season, but the 33-year-old has put together 11 goals and 27 points through 39 contests in 2021-22.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Cam Talbot: Losses pile on

Talbot made 22 saves on 26 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Flames on Tuesday. Talbot went down early and never quite recovered, ceding a pair of goals on the power play against the white-hot (no pun intended) offense of the Flames. The 34-year-old netminder has allowed four or more goals in each of his last four starts, all resulting in losses, a streak preceded by four wins.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
NBC Sports

Golden Knights on playoff bubble; how concerned should they be?

When the 2021-22 NHL season began the Vegas Golden Knights were not only viewed as a slam dunk playoff team, they were the runaway favorites to win a Pacific Division that looked short on contending teams. Add the in-season addition of Jack Eichel to the mix, and they should be...
NHL
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports. Thomas appeared in seven games between Baltimore and Houston during the 2021 campaign and totaled 13 tackles (nine solo) while primarily playing special teams. He'll likely need a strong showing in training camp to earn a spot on the season-opening roster.
NFL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Claude Giroux: Moves up franchise ladder

Giroux opened the scoring in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Capitals. Giroux lit the lamp a mere 11 seconds into the first period, and the tally was extra special since it tied the captain with Eric Lindros for eighth place on the Flyers' all-time scoring list at 290 goals. It seems that Giroux is past the point of finishing campaigns with more points than games played, but he's second on the team in goals (17) and the leader in assists (22).
NHL

