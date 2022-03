Martinez (face) will not participate in Tuesday's game against San Jose, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Martinez has missed the last 39 games while dealing with a facial injury. The 34-year-old has tallied three points over 11 appearances in 2021-22. With seven games on the Golden Knights' schedule through the first two weeks of March, Martinez will have plenty of opportunities to make a return in the immediate future whenever he is cleared to play.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO