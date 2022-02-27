ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Engine behind outdoor win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Stamkos scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-2 win over the Predators in Saturday's Stadium Series outdoor game. His...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Red Wings snap Hurricanes' win streak behind Lucas Raymond's late goal

Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory against the visiting Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. The Red Wings converted after the Hurricanes, who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were called for too many men on...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Reels off fourth straight win

Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators. Ottawa surprisingly jumped out to a 2-0 lead before four minutes had elapsed in the first period, but Vasilevskiy didn't lose focus and calmly waited for his offense to get rolling. The 27-year-old goalie has won four straight starts, leaving him one victory shy of his fifth straight 30-win campaign, and his 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage keep him in the Vezina picture.
NHL
NHL

Raffl scores twice, Stars send Sabres to sixth straight loss

DALLAS -- Michael Raffl scored twice in the Dallas Stars' 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at American Airlines Center on Sunday. Jake Oettinger made 38 saves for the Stars (29-20-3), who are 11-4-1 in their past 16 games and have won eight of 12 at home. Raffl had not...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Stamkos
Reuters

Jets blow 4-goal lead, still beat Canadiens by 4

Andrew Copp provided the tiebreaking score late in the second period and Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist as the Winnipeg Jets overcame blowing a four-goal lead to cool off the visiting Montreal Canadiens with an 8-4 victory on Tuesday. After Josh Anderson scored Montreal’s fourth straight goal...
NHL
NHL

Steven Stamkos named NHL's Third Star of the Week

NEW YORK (Feb. 28, 2022) - Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller and Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Feb. 27. THIRD STAR - STEVEN STAMKOS, C, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING. Stamkos posted 2-2-4 in...
NHL
iheart.com

Stars Double Up Sabres

Michael Raffl scored a pair of goals as the Stars doubled up the Sabres 4-2 in Dallas. Raffl broke open the game with his first period goal, then gave the team some breathing room with his second period score. Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also notched goals for Dallas, which improved to 29-20-and-3. The Stars have won four of their last six. Dallas returns to action on Wednesday when it hosts the Kings.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning#Predators#Nhler
Detroit News

'We found a way': Red Wings rally for 4-3 overtime victory over Carolina

Detroit — So Saturday you had a deluge of goals, little defense, and shoddy goaltending, all from both teams. And fans loved the craziness, all the goals. Tuesday, the Red Wings played more of a real hockey game, much less fireworks and big plays, but the result was likely fine with Wings' fans — a 4-3 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference leading Carolina Hurricanes.
NHL
Reuters

Teuvo Teravainen, Hurricanes too strong for Oilers

Teuvo Teravainen collected a goal and an assist to lift the host Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday afternoon at Raleigh, N.C. Sebastian Aho also scored, and Andrei Svechnikov notched two assists for the Hurricanes, who have won five in a row. Frederik Andersen...
NHL
FOX Sports

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night. Raymond's 16th goal came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL
Fox News

Jets outlast Canadiens' flurry of goals for win

Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday night. It's the first time in NHL history that a team has blown a four-goal lead only to win by four goals. Pierre-Luc...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Keeps piling up apples

Voracek dished out two assists - one on the power play - in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Devils. Voracek has distributed 12 assists in his last 12 games, and he's also scored one goal over that stretch, which accounts for half of his season goal total. While Voracek's best scoring days appear to be behind him at age 32, the Czech winger's still an elite playmaker.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Plucks three apples in loss

Carlson notched three assists, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs. Each of Carlson's assists came at a different strength. He helped out on Conor Sheary's even-strength goal in the first period, then also assisted on Tom Wilson's power-play and shorthanded tallies in the final two frames. This was a good finish to February for Carlson individually -- he racked up a goal and nine helpers in 10 games in the month. The 32-year-old has 43 points, 126 shots on net, 65 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating in 51 contests overall, putting him just one point shy of his output from last season. His three shorthanded assists represent a career high for one campaign.
NHL
Fox News

Reilly Smith scores 2, Golden Knights top Sharks to give Peter DeBoer 500th win

Reilly Smith scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Tuesday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Golden Knights and gave coach Peter DeBoer his 500th career win. "It’s hard to put into words. You don’t remember the wins and losses,"...
NHL
Seattle Times

Jenner, Laine lift Blue Jackets over Devils 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine both scored and had an assist, Jake Christiansen notched his first career goal and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 Tuesday night and end a two-game losing streak. Oliver Bjorkstrand added a...
NHL
iheart.com

Lightning Knock Off Senators Tuesday Night

The Tampa Bay Lightning (35-11-6) defeated the Ottawa Senators (19-28-5) 5-2 on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. The Senators scored the first two goals of the game - on the first two shots of the first period - when Tyler Ennis and Zach Sanford both scored. The Lightning were able to tie the game before the first period ended with goals from Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point to make it into a new game.
NHL
Fox News

Brayden Point has goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Senators

Brayden Point had a goal and three assists, Steven Stamkos extended his goal streak to five games, and the Tampa Bay Lightning rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Tuesday night. Point has five goals and 11 points during a seven-game point streak and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Maple Leafs, Blackhawks, Oilers, Avalanche, Kings, Jets

In the latest installment of NHL Stats News, we take a look at one of the most entertaining and high-scoring games of the 21st century between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings. Then we move to Patrick Kane and his rise up the ranks of the Chicago Blackhawks, a hat trick for the Edmonton Oilers that came too late, and comeback wins for the Colorado Avalanche powered by their stars. We wrap things up with impressive career milestones for a couple of Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Connor’s goal-scoring prowess, and a ton more stats and milestones from around the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Auston Matthews named the NHL’s first star of the week

Matthews scored four goals and nine points in four games with the Maple Leafs between Feb. 21 and 27, including three multi-point outings. The 24-year-old forward posted four points in Toronto’s 10–7 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 26. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner was not...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy