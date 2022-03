Each day of the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis will feature a former Razorback football player. Five players from Arkansas accepted invitations to the event, the most players the school has had invited since 2017. Each day of the combine features a different position group, and players will go through workouts from 3 to 10 p.m. CT Thursday through Saturday and from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The workouts, including the 40-yard dash, bench press and vertical jump,...

NFL ・ 11 MINUTES AGO